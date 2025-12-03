Home / Immigration / US plans travel ban to 30 countries as Trump admin targets migration

US plans travel ban to 30 countries as Trump admin targets migration

The Trump administration is preparing a broader travel-ban list after the recent Washington shooting, adding to months of rapid shifts in US immigration rules and visa restrictions

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington.(Photo:PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Trump administration is preparing to widen its travel ban to cover about 30 countries, a move positioned as a tougher response to migration after last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.
 
A list of the additional countries is expected shortly, according to a US Department of Homeland Security official cited by Bloomberg. The administration already blocks travellers from 12 countries and has partial restrictions on seven others.
 
What has triggered the latest push?
  The shift follows the attack in Washington that killed one Guard member and left another in critical condition. Authorities have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who had worked with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan before entering the United States in 2021.
 
Trump and his allies have pointed to the case, accusing the previous administration of allowing Lakanwal into the country. In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump outlined a series of steps he wants to take, including halting admissions from certain developing nations, cancelling citizenship for some naturalised migrants and withdrawing federal benefits from non-citizens.
 
Which countries are already banned?
  The current full bans apply to travellers from:
• Afghanistan
• Chad
• Republic of Congo
• Equatorial Guinea
• Eritrea
• Haiti
• Iran
• Libya
• Myanmar
• Somalia
• Sudan
• Yemen
 
Partial bans cover:
• Burundi
• Cuba
• Laos
• Sierra Leone
• Togo
• Turkmenistan
• Venezuela
 
What has the administration said publicly?
 
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday that she had urged the president to widen the restrictions. “I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” she said in a post on X.
 
How does this fit into broader immigration changes?
 
Trump’s first-term ban went through several versions and a long legal fight before the US Supreme Court ruled it was “squarely within the scope of Presidential authority.” He reinstated the policy earlier this year.
 
US Citizenship and Immigration Services has since issued guidance asking officers to treat a country’s inclusion on the president’s travel ban as one of the “significant negative factors” in immigration assessments. The State Department has also paused all visa issuances for Afghan nationals applying with an Afghan passport, including those waiting for Special Immigrant Visas.
 
The White House has been reshaping immigration policy for months. Measures announced before the National Guard shooting include cutting the refugee cap, withdrawing temporary protected status for nationals of several countries, introducing a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas used by high-skilled workers, and cancelling thousands of visas.
 
The plans for an expanded travel ban were first reported by CBS News.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada's student permit cancellations a broken promise for Indian families

US visa wait times: Indians benefit as Delhi and Chennai speeds rise

H-1B visa approvals: Amazon, Meta, Microsoft lead, Indian IT faces 70% fall

Qatar Hayya visa: 9 mn Indians in the Gulf get 2-month, multiple-entry stay

Flying in America now costlier! Flyers without REAL ID must pay $45

Topics :US immigrationUS travel banBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story