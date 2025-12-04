New H-1B rules unlikely to impact large Indian IT firms, says Nasscom head

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Despite anxiety around recent changes to the US H-1B visa process, India’s large technology companies are unlikely to feel any major disruption. The industry has gradually reduced its dependence on the H-1B route, and the fresh rules do not significantly alter business plans, Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar told The Economic Times.

According to him, companies have already shifted towards more local hiring, and have enough time to adjust further before the next visa cycle.

Minimal impact on big tech firms

Nambiar said the sector had been preparing for stricter rules for years. Firms have steadily lowered their reliance on H-1B workers, so the overall effect of these changes will be very small, he said.

A key clarification -- students already in the US on Optional Practical Training (OPT) extensions will not pay the proposed $100,000 fee -- has also eased concerns for companies and young talent. In September, US President Donald Trump announced that new H-1B applications would soon cost $100,000 , a huge jump from earlier fees of $2,000-$5,000. Another update to the H-1B lottery, which now gives preference to roles requiring advanced skills and high salaries, is expected to increase costs further. Nambiar said that firms will continue using the H-1B route where necessary. Beyond immigration rules, the global tech industry is undergoing a deeper shift driven by artificial intelligence. Nambiar noted that businesses are now focused on transforming existing employees to meet future needs. Skills that were valuable even a few years ago are becoming outdated quickly, he said, as AI-powered tools become central to operations.

He emphasised that India’s vast talent pool gives it a competitive advantage. Stronger collaboration between the government, universities and industry could help India emerge as a global centre for AI-driven capabilities, he added. ALSO READ: Fast-track green cards: Why Indians are ditching H-1B for EB-1A route Startups, especially in AI, are feeling the pressure more sharply. Stricter visa rules and fierce competition for skilled workers in the US pose challenges. But many are coping by hiring locally, building partnerships, and relying on networks already established in the US. HIRE Act seeks to expand H-1B quota Even as visa fees rise, there are parallel efforts in the US Congress to expand the number of foreign skilled workers allowed each year. Democrat lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi has reintroduced the High-Skilled Immigration Reform for Employment (HIRE) Act, which would raise the annual H-1B cap from 65,000 to 130,000.