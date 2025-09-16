Canada Express Entry: 228 foreigners invited for PR, cut-off falls to 746

Canada on Monday sent invitations to select foreigners to apply for permanent residency under the latest Express Entry draw for the Provincial Nominee Program.

On September 15, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released details of its latest Express Entry draw. This Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)-specific round issued 228 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 746 or above.

If your ranking in the Express Entry pool places you at 228 or better, this draw could open the door to Canadian permanent residency.

What were the Express Entry draw details released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)?

The September 15, 2025 draw followed the tie-breaking protocol from March 31, 2025. The breakdown is as follows: Program: Provincial Nominee Program Date and time: September 15, 2025 CRS score of lowest-ranked candidate invited: 746 Number of invitations issued: 228 Rank needed: 228 or above Tie-breaking rule: March 31, 2025 Candidates who tied at the 746 CRS threshold were prioritised based on the earliest submission of their Express Entry profiles. Unlike larger draws under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) that often extend thousands of invitations, this PNP-focused draw was more targeted, restricted only to applicants with active provincial nominations.

Why is a PNP nomination important? A provincial nomination boosts an applicant’s CRS score by 600 points, making it one of the fastest ways to secure an invitation. This pathway is particularly helpful for candidates whose base CRS score might not be competitive on its own. The CRS cut-off for PNP candidates has also shifted. Compared to the September 2 draw, the minimum score dropped by 26 points, giving more candidates an opportunity. What happened to job offer points in Canada Express Entry? On March 25, 2025, Canada revised how job offers are assessed in the CRS system. Points for job offers were removed for most occupations in the Express Entry pool.

The change means: • Senior management positions in Major Group 00 of the National Occupation Classification (NOC) can still receive 200 points • Other skilled occupations can receive 50 points • For all other candidates, job offers no longer add CRS points Those who previously held qualifying job offers lost their associated points after March 25, 2025, and new candidates can no longer claim them unless their role falls under the specified NOC groups. How does Canada Express Entry work? Canada’s Express Entry system is managed by IRCC and covers four main programmes: Federal Skilled Worker Program