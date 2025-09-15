Monday, September 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US green card: Why Indians on H-1B and F-1 visas are choosing EB-5 route

US green card: Why Indians on H-1B and F-1 visas are choosing EB-5 route

Growing numbers of Indian students and professionals in STEM are using capital investment to secure American green cards through the EB-5 programme

Why Indians on H-1B and F-1 visas are choosing EB-5 Visa: Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

The entry to the United States through the capital investment route is drawing growing interest from Indians, especially students and professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
 
At the ‘Immigrant Investor Programme’ event at J W Marriott, Pune, Indian American immigration attorney Nadadur S Kumar described the EB-5 visa as no longer a niche option. The visa grants lawful permanent resident status, or a green card, to foreigners who make a minimum investment of $800,000 (about ₹6.7 crore).
 
“The rise in property values and home equity has enabled more Indians to fund their investments, often with the support of parents. Many H-1B visa holders and students transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status in the US have also been able to leverage their financial progress to pursue EB-5,” said Kumar.
 
 
He noted that the visa programme is becoming an increasingly popular pathway for Indians, particularly those in STEM fields. “This demand is driven purely by numbers and is not the result of any discrimination,” he added.
 

What is the EB-5 visa

 
The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It allows investors, along with their spouses and unmarried children under 21, to apply for permanent residence in the US if they:

< Make the required investment in a commercial enterprise in the US
< Create or preserve at least 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified American workers
 
The visa is classified as employment-based fifth preference, which is where the name EB-5 comes from.
 

EB -5 Processing times and investment criteria

 
According to advisory firm Immigrant Invest, the estimated processing time for Indian citizens is five to six years. This includes compiling documents, petition approval, and obtaining a conditional green card.
 
To qualify, applicants must invest at least $800,000 in a new commercial enterprise. The investment must create or preserve a minimum of 10 permanent full-time jobs for US workers.
 

How Indians are securing green cards by EB-5

 
Many Indians applying through EB-5 obtain their green cards via adjustment of status with USCIS, rather than through consular processing. This means official statistics may not fully reflect Indian participation.
 
Even so, consular data shows activity. In May 2024 alone, 1,222 EB-5 visas were issued through consular processing, the second-highest monthly figure for that financial year.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

