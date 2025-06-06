Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

Canada invites 500 healthcare and social services workers with CRS 504 in latest Express Entry draw; over 35,000 invited so far in 2025 across various categories

Canada Express Entry is an online application system used by the Canadian government to manage immigration applications for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh
Jun 06 2025
Canada invited 500 candidates from healthcare and social services on Wednesday to apply for permanent residency through the Express Entry system, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said.
 
To be eligible for this round, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 504 and must have created their Express Entry profile by March 31, 2025.
 
This was the second targeted Express Entry draw of the year for healthcare and social services occupations. It followed the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw held on June 2 and a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draw on May 13.
 
What is Canada's Express Entry?
 
Express Entry is an online application system used by the Canadian government to manage immigration applications for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents. It's a fast-track system that aims to expedite the processing of applications for specific federal economic programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.
 
Recent Express Entry draws
 
June 4: 500 invitations issued in a healthcare and social services draw with a minimum CRS score of 504
June 2: 277 invitations issued under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) with a CRS score cut-off of 726
May 13: 500 invitations issued to Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates with a CRS cut-off of 547
May 12: 511 invitations issued under the PNP with a CRS score of 706
May 2: 500 invitations issued in a healthcare and social services draw with a CRS cut-off of 510
May 1: 1,000 invitations issued in an education-targeted draw with a minimum CRS score of 479
 
So far this year, IRCC has issued 35,217 invitations to apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system. Most draws have focused on provincial nominees, followed by CEC candidates, those with strong French-language skills, and applicants in priority categories.
 
Draw types by frequency in 2025
 
Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): 9 draws
Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 4 draws
French-language proficiency: 3 draws
Healthcare and social services: 2 draws
Education: 1 draw
 
How long does Express Entry take?
 
An Express Entry profile stays active for up to one year. If no invitation is received during that time, a new profile must be submitted. Each profile submission receives a timestamp, which determines eligibility in draws based on tie-breaking rules.
 
Once an ITA is received, applicants have 60 days to submit a complete application for permanent residence. IRCC aims to process such applications within six months from the date of receipt.
 
New Express Entry changes in 2025
 
Education occupations have been added as a new priority category
The transport category (which included truck drivers and airline pilots) has been removed
The healthcare and social services categories have expanded, now including roles like pharmacists and social workers
 
IRCC has said it will now hold more frequent draws for the following categories:
 
French-language proficiency
Healthcare and social service occupations
Trades occupations
Education occupations

Jun 06 2025

