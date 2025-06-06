Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

Canada invited 500 candidates from healthcare and social services on Wednesday to apply for permanent residency through the Express Entry system, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said.

To be eligible for this round, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 504 and must have created their Express Entry profile by March 31, 2025.

This was the second targeted Express Entry draw of the year for healthcare and social services occupations. It followed the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw held on June 2 and a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draw on May 13.

What is Canada's Express Entry?

Express Entry is an online application system used by the Canadian government to manage immigration applications for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents. It's a fast-track system that aims to expedite the processing of applications for specific federal economic programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class. Recent Express Entry draws June 4: 500 invitations issued in a healthcare and social services draw with a minimum CRS score of 504 June 2: 277 invitations issued under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) with a CRS score cut-off of 726

May 13: 500 invitations issued to Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates with a CRS cut-off of 547 May 12: 511 invitations issued under the PNP with a CRS score of 706 May 2: 500 invitations issued in a healthcare and social services draw with a CRS cut-off of 510 May 1: 1,000 invitations issued in an education-targeted draw with a minimum CRS score of 479 So far this year, IRCC has issued 35,217 invitations to apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system. Most draws have focused on provincial nominees, followed by CEC candidates, those with strong French-language skills, and applicants in priority categories.

Draw types by frequency in 2025 Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): 9 draws Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 4 draws French-language proficiency: 3 draws Healthcare and social services: 2 draws Education: 1 draw How long does Express Entry take? An Express Entry profile stays active for up to one year. If no invitation is received during that time, a new profile must be submitted. Each profile submission receives a timestamp, which determines eligibility in draws based on tie-breaking rules. Once an ITA is received, applicants have 60 days to submit a complete application for permanent residence. IRCC aims to process such applications within six months from the date of receipt.