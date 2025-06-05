Get your 10-year US tourist visa in just 6 months: This hack works

Want a quicker way to get a US visa legally? Getting a US visa isn’t easy. Long forms, strict scrutiny, and the never-ending wait for an interview make the process feel drawn out.

As of June 5, 2025, applicants in Chennai are waiting 14 months for a visitor visa interview. In Mumbai, the average wait is around 9.5 months. Delhi applicants face an eight-month queue. Those applying in Hyderabad and Kolkata have shorter waits—seven and six months, respectively.

“We've definitely seen the process feel more drawn-out this year. Interviews are more detailed, and consular officers are going through applications with greater scrutiny,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of visa platform Atlys.

“A key change came in February 2025, when the US Department of State tightened interview requirements,” he added. “Fewer applicants now qualify for interview waivers, so more people are required to appear in person, which naturally adds to processing times.” Where you apply can make a difference At the moment, Kolkata and Hyderabad are your best bets for earlier appointments, though even those mean waiting half a year or more. US visa interview wait times for B1, B2 visas Chennai Average wait time: 14 months Next available appointment: 14 months Mumbai Average wait time: 9.5 months

Next available appointment: 9.5 months New Delhi Average wait time: 8 months Next available appointment: 8 months Hyderabad Average wait time: 7 months Next available appointment: 7 months Kolkata Average wait time: 6 months Next available appointment: 6 months Rescheduling limits and penalties You can now reschedule your appointment only once. Earlier, two reschedules were allowed. If you skip your appointment entirely, you’ll be blocked from reapplying for 120 days. This rule applies whether you’re attending an interview or using the waiver programme, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Who needs a B1 or B2 visa

B1 visas are issued for business travel, including meetings, negotiations, and attending conferences B2 visas are for leisure trips, family visits, medical treatment, or social events Most people are issued a combined B1/B2 visa, which allows both purposes under one application Tips for getting through the system faster < Check the scheduling system often—earlier slots sometimes open up < Be aware that wait times reflect how long people waited *last month*, not necessarily what you’ll face < Having strong ties to India, complete paperwork, and a clear reason for travel all help your case To get a US tourist visa (B-2) from India, follow these steps:

1. Determine Eligibility Ensure your travel purpose aligns with the B-2 visa category, which covers tourism, visiting family or friends, and medical treatment. You must demonstrate intent to return to India after your visit and have sufficient funds to cover your expenses. 2. Complete the DS-160 Form Fill out the DS-160 form online via the Consular Electronic Application Center (https://ceac.state.gov/CEAC). After submission, print the confirmation page with the barcode. This form is essential for scheduling your interview and must be presented during your appointment. 3. Pay the Visa Application Fee The non-refundable application fee is $185 (approximately ₹15,500). Payment methods and instructions are available on the US Visa Information and Appointment Services website

4. Schedule Appointments After paying the fee, schedule two appointments: Biometric Appointment: At a Visa Application Center (VAC) for fingerprinting and photograph. Visa Interview: At the US Embassy in New Delhi or one of the Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, or Kolkata. Appointments can be scheduled through the US Visa Information and Appointment Services website 5. Prepare Required Documentation Gather the following documents: Valid passport (with at least six months' validity beyond your intended stay). DS-160 confirmation page. Visa appointment confirmation letters. Visa fee payment receipt. Photograph meeting US visa specifications.

Supporting documents: Proof of financial means (for example, bank statements, income tax returns). Employment verification or business ownership documents. Travel itinerary and accommodation details. Evidence of ties to India (for example, family, property, employment). Additional documents may be requested during the interview. 6. Attend the Visa Interview During the interview, a consular officer will assess your application. Be prepared to discuss your travel plans, financial situation, and ties to India. Honesty and clarity are crucial. If approved, your passport will be retained for visa stamping and returned to you via courier. 7. Receive Your Visa