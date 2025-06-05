Home / Immigration / Get your 10-year US tourist visa in just 6 months: This hack works

Get your 10-year US tourist visa in just 6 months: This hack works

Tired of waiting over a year for a US visa? Applicants from Kolkata and Hyderabad are now getting interview slots in just 6 to 7 months. Here's how it works

US visa, H4, H1B
Getting a US visa isn’t easy. Long forms, strict scrutiny, and the never-ending wait for an interview make the process feel drawn out. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Want a quicker way to get a US visa legally? Getting a US visa isn’t easy. Long forms, strict scrutiny, and the never-ending wait for an interview make the process feel drawn out.
 
As of June 5, 2025, applicants in Chennai are waiting 14 months for a visitor visa interview. In Mumbai, the average wait is around 9.5 months. Delhi applicants face an eight-month queue. Those applying in Hyderabad and Kolkata have shorter waits—seven and six months, respectively.
 
“We've definitely seen the process feel more drawn-out this year. Interviews are more detailed, and consular officers are going through applications with greater scrutiny,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of visa platform Atlys.
 
“A key change came in February 2025, when the US Department of State tightened interview requirements,” he added. “Fewer applicants now qualify for interview waivers, so more people are required to appear in person, which naturally adds to processing times.”
 
Where you apply can make a difference
 
At the moment, Kolkata and Hyderabad are your best bets for earlier appointments, though even those mean waiting half a year or more.
 
US visa interview wait times for B1, B2 visas
 
Chennai
Average wait time: 14 months
Next available appointment: 14 months
 
Mumbai
Average wait time: 9.5 months
Next available appointment: 9.5 months
 
New Delhi
Average wait time: 8 months
Next available appointment: 8 months
 
Hyderabad
Average wait time: 7 months
Next available appointment: 7 months
 
Kolkata
Average wait time: 6 months
Next available appointment: 6 months
 
Rescheduling limits and penalties
 
You can now reschedule your appointment only once. Earlier, two reschedules were allowed. If you skip your appointment entirely, you’ll be blocked from reapplying for 120 days.
 
This rule applies whether you’re attending an interview or using the waiver programme, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
 
Who needs a B1 or B2 visa
 
B1 visas are issued for business travel, including meetings, negotiations, and attending conferences
B2 visas are for leisure trips, family visits, medical treatment, or social events
Most people are issued a combined B1/B2 visa, which allows both purposes under one application
 
Tips for getting through the system faster
 
< Check the scheduling system often—earlier slots sometimes open up
< Be aware that wait times reflect how long people waited *last month*, not necessarily what you’ll face
< Having strong ties to India, complete paperwork, and a clear reason for travel all help your case
 
To get a US tourist visa (B-2) from India, follow these steps:
 
1. Determine Eligibility
 
Ensure your travel purpose aligns with the B-2 visa category, which covers tourism, visiting family or friends, and medical treatment. You must demonstrate intent to return to India after your visit and have sufficient funds to cover your expenses.
 
2. Complete the DS-160 Form
 
Fill out the DS-160 form online via the Consular Electronic Application Center (https://ceac.state.gov/CEAC). After submission, print the confirmation page with the barcode. This form is essential for scheduling your interview and must be presented during your appointment.
 
3. Pay the Visa Application Fee
 
The non-refundable application fee is $185 (approximately ₹15,500). Payment methods and instructions are available on the US Visa Information and Appointment Services website
 
4. Schedule Appointments
 
After paying the fee, schedule two appointments:
 
Biometric Appointment: At a Visa Application Center (VAC) for fingerprinting and photograph.
 
Visa Interview: At the US Embassy in New Delhi or one of the Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, or Kolkata.
 
Appointments can be scheduled through the US Visa Information and Appointment Services website
 
5. Prepare Required Documentation
 
Gather the following documents:
 
Valid passport (with at least six months' validity beyond your intended stay).
 
DS-160 confirmation page.
 
Visa appointment confirmation letters.
 
Visa fee payment receipt.
 
Photograph meeting US visa specifications.
 
Supporting documents:
 
Proof of financial means (for example, bank statements, income tax returns).
 
Employment verification or business ownership documents.
 
Travel itinerary and accommodation details.
 
Evidence of ties to India (for example, family, property, employment).
 
Additional documents may be requested during the interview.
 
6. Attend the Visa Interview
 
During the interview, a consular officer will assess your application. Be prepared to discuss your travel plans, financial situation, and ties to India. Honesty and clarity are crucial. If approved, your passport will be retained for visa stamping and returned to you via courier.
 
7. Receive Your Visa
 
Processing times vary, but you can typically expect your passport with the visa to be returned within a few days to a few weeks. Track your application status on the US Visa Information and Appointment Services website.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

