Canada Express Entry draw August 2025: 225 foreigners invited for PR

Canada’s immigration department has issued 225 invitations to apply for permanent residency under the Express Entry system, in a draw held on August 6. The invitations went to candidates in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), who needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 739 to qualify. In addition, profiles had to be created before 6:35 a.m. UTC on April 23, 2025.

This is the first Express Entry draw for August. In July, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) held a healthcare and social services draw on July 22, another PNP draw on July 21, and a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draw on July 8.

So far in 2025, IRCC has issued 49,628 invitations to apply (ITAs) through Express Entry. What kinds of Express Entry draws have taken place in 2025? Draws this year have primarily focused on PNP candidates, but other streams have also been active. Here’s how they break down: • 14 draws for Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) • 7 draws for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) • 3 for French-language proficiency • 3 for healthcare and social services • 1 draw for the education stream Since June 10, IRCC has kept a steady rhythm, alternating between PNP and CEC draws every two weeks. In parallel, a healthcare and social services draw has been held each month since May.

What is Express Entry and who qualifies? Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application system for skilled immigrants looking to become permanent residents. It includes three federal programmes: • Federal Skilled Worker Program • Federal Skilled Trades Program • Canadian Experience Class (CEC) Candidates in these streams enter a common pool and are scored using the CRS. Those with the highest scores receive ITAs when draws are conducted. PNP candidates, although selected by provinces, are also entered into Express Entry. A provincial nomination gives them an extra 600 CRS points, significantly improving their chances of being selected.

What happens after you get an Express Entry invitation? If you receive an ITA, you have 60 days to submit your full application online. Here’s what that process involves: • Gathering documents such as language test scores, work reference letters, bank statements, police clearances, and medical results • Uploading the completed application to your IRCC account • Paying the required fees—currently around CAD 1,365 per adult • Completing biometric enrolment and medical exams if requested IRCC generally processes applications within six months. Approved applicants will be issued a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR). If the applicant is already in Canada, the process can be completed virtually. Those outside Canada will need to travel to officially activate their permanent resident status.