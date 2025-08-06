Home / Immigration / US warns Indians: Overstaying visa could mean deportation, permanent ban

US warns Indians: Overstaying visa could mean deportation, permanent ban

Indians overstaying US visas risk deportation, visa cancellation, and future entry bans, says US Embassy

US visa, H4, H1B
US visa. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
The United States Embassy in India has issued a sharp warning to visa holders, urging them to follow the terms of their visa and leave the country before their authorised stay expires. Overstaying, the embassy cautioned, could result in immediate visa revocation, deportation, and even a 10-year ban from re-entering the US.
 
“Respect the terms of your US visa and your authorized period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 ‘Admit Until Date’ can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas,” said the US Embassy in a post on X. “Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the United States.”
 
Bonds up to $15,000 for certain visa applicants from August 20
 
The warning comes a day after the US government sent a notice to introduce a pilot programme that allows consular officers to impose bonds of up to $15,000 (approximately Rs 13 lakh) on certain tourist and business visa applicants.
 
The bond system is meant to discourage visitors from overstaying their visas, according to the notice reviewed by Business Standard.
 
The programme targets applicants from countries with high visa overstay rates or where security screening is considered insufficient. These visitors will be required to pay the bond as a guarantee of their timely departure from the United States.
 
Zambia and Malawi first on the list for visa bonds
 
On Tuesday, the State Department named Zambia and Malawi as the first two countries whose citizens will be subject to the visa bond requirement.
 
“This targeted, common-sense measure reinforces the administration’s commitment to US immigration law while deterring visa overstays,” said Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department.
 
More countries are expected to be added to this list in the coming months. The US government has not released the exact criteria for future additions, but officials have indicated that overstay rates and gaps in vetting data will be key considerations.
 
Quick facts: What visa holders need to remember
 
• Overstaying even by a few days can lead to visa revocation.
• Visa overstays may result in detention and a potential 10-year ban.
• From August 20, a pilot bond system of up to $15,000 will apply to select countries.

Topics: US visa immigration

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

