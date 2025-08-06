Switzerland Schengen visa: New doc rules for Indian applicants from August

If you’re an Indian traveller heading to Switzerland, there’s a fresh set of visa rules you need to follow. VFS Global, which manages visa applications for the Swiss Embassy in India, has issued an instruction: Only submit documents listed in the official checklist. Anything extra will be ignored.

“All the applicants are hereby informed that only the documents listed in the official checklist for the respective visa category will be accepted at the Visa Application Centre (VAC),” the Schengen visa alert reads. VFS further clarified that for lengthy bank statements, only the first three and last three pages will be considered.

Switzerland's visa rejection rate in 2024 In 2024, Switzerland rejected 15 per cent of Schengen visa applications from India. France topped the rejection list with 31,314 applications, followed by Switzerland (26,126), Germany (15,806), Spain (15,150), and the Netherlands (14,569). Officials believe that stricter documentation rules will streamline the process and reduce back-and-forth queries. What are the mandatory documents you must submit? According to VFS Global’s updated 2025 checklist, your application will only be accepted if it includes the following: • Valid passport issued within the last 10 years, with at least three months’ validity beyond return date, and two blank pages

• One recent passport-size photo with a white background, pasted—not stapled or pinned • Completed and signed visa application form (for minors, legal guardians must sign) • Employer introduction letter on company letterhead, signed and stamped by HR, mentioning position, travel dates, purpose of visit, and a no-objection statement • Travel insurance covering a minimum of EUR 30,000 (Rs 30,36,660), valid across Schengen countries • Confirmed return flight tickets, including intra-Schengen travel plans • Hotel bookings, tour confirmations, or payment receipts • Financial documents (in A4, bank-stamped and signed): last three months’ salary slips, personal bank statements, and ITR-Vs (2 years for employed, self-employed, and retired individuals)

• Family applications can be submitted together; only the head of family needs to provide financial papers, insurance, and bookings with all names mentioned • For students (16+), a valid student ID and an introduction letter from the institution • For minors (under 18), notarised consent from non-travelling parents, along with copies of their IDs When should you apply for a Switzerland Schengen visa? The earliest you can apply is six months before your planned trip. But don’t wait too long—the cut-off is 15 days prior to travel. The sweet spot for applying is 30 to 60 days before departure, giving you a buffer for appointment scheduling and processing delays, according to VFS.

Where should you submit your application? All Switzerland Schengen visa applications from India must go through VFS Global. The documents are processed centrally at the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi, but you can visit a local VFS centre for submission and biometrics. What are the visa fees and processing timelines? According to Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs: Adults: €90 (around Rs 8,000) Children (6–12 years): €45 (around Rs 4,000) Children under 6: Free VFS service charge: Rs 1,800–3,000 (varies by centre) Processing generally takes 10–15 working days. However, during peak seasons, it could stretch up to 30 working days.

Do you need a biometrics appointment? Yes, biometrics (fingerprints and a digital facial photo) are mandatory for applicants aged 12 and above. If you have submitted biometrics within the last 59 months (about five years), you may not need to appear in person again. Appointments can be booked online at visa.vfsglobal.com. You will need to fill out the application form online, print it, and then schedule your visit. What new changes should you be aware of? Several procedural changes are on the horizon: • From August 2025, VFS will not accept additional documents or explanations beyond the checklist