Canada invites 1,243 for PR for those with Masters and PhD in Ontario

Canada on Wednesday invited 1,243 candidates to apply under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program, a pathway to permanent residency, across six draws, including the Masters Graduate and PhD Graduate streams.

This is the first time Ontario has held draws under these two streams since 2024.

The draws also included the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker stream for physicians and three streams under the Regional Economic Development through Immigration pilot.

Details of the draws

Masters Graduate: 582 invitations, score 30 and above

PhD Graduate: 525 invitations, score 49 and above

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Employer Job Offer

Foreign Worker (physicians): 97 invitations, score 36 and above

Foreign Worker (REDI): 11 invitations, score 47 and above International Student (REDI): 17 invitations, score 61 and above In-Demand Skills (REDI): 11 invitations, score 30 and above All eligible profiles had to be created and submitted by March 16, 2026, at 11:59 pm. The eligibility window covered profiles created between July 2, 2025 and March 16, 2026. This date matches the changes introduced to the OINP system in July 2025, when the Expression of Interest process was reset with the launch of a new employer portal. ALSO READ: Canada immigration plan: Temporary residents cut, PR fixed at 380,000 a yr Candidates who received invitations can now apply through the OINP e-Filing Portal within the set deadlines.

What these invitations are for The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) is a provincial PR pathway. When candidates receive an “invitation to apply”, it means Ontario is asking them to apply for a provincial nomination. If approved, that nomination allows them to apply for permanent residence in Canada. How it links to jobs It depends on the stream: Masters Graduate and PhD Graduate streams These are PR pathways without needing a job offer. They are meant for people who studied in Ontario. Employer Job Offer streams These require a job offer from an Ontario employer. So here, both job + PR are linked.

REDI pilot streams ALSO READ: Canada Express Entry: 4,000 immigrants invited for PR, cut-off at 507 These also require job offers in smaller regions, again leading to PR. What happens after the invitation 1. Candidate applies to OINP 2. If selected, they get a provincial nomination 3. Then they apply to the federal government for PR Application deadlines and next steps Candidates must apply within a fixed timeframe after receiving an invitation: Masters Graduate: 14 days PhD Graduate: 14 days Employer Job Offer streams: 17 days (employers must act within 14 days first) Missing the deadline means the invitation will no longer be valid.

For Employer Job Offer streams, employers must begin the process before candidates can complete their applications. What this means for students and applicants There had been no draws under the Masters and PhD Graduate streams throughout 2025, which left many international students uncertain about their plans. Many students had chosen Ontario expecting a direct route from graduation to permanent residence through these streams. When draws did not take place, that option was not available. The March 18 draws come at a time when Ontario is making changes to its immigration programme. On March 16, 2026, new rules gave the provincial minister the power to create or remove immigration streams without passing new laws. Ontario has said that nine categories will be removed on May 30, 2026.

The province is also working on a redesign of the programme. This is expected to include new streams such as a Priority Healthcare Stream and an Exceptional Talent Stream, while the Masters and PhD Graduate streams may be removed. Focus on healthcare and regional hiring Ontario issued 97 invitations to physicians under the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker stream. This follows earlier draws in February targeting healthcare workers. At the federal level, Canada also introduced a new Express Entry category for physicians in February 2026, with 391 doctors invited at a low score threshold. Ontario’s focus on doctors comes as the province faces a shortage of healthcare workers. Provincial data shows that more than 2.3 million residents do not have a family doctor.