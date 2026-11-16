Canada keeps PR target at 3.8 lakh, adds 2 lakh more spaces in 2027

Canada has announced up to 2 lakh additional permanent residence (PR) admissions in 2027, over and above its annual immigration target of 3.8 lakh, as it seeks to transition more temporary residents and eligible applicants already living in the country to permanent resident status.

The provision is part of Canada's 2027-2029 Immigration Levels Plan, announced alongside the federal budget. The plan maintains the annual permanent resident admission target at 3.8 lakh for each of the three years, while making adjustments to the allocation of places across economic immigration programmes.

Of the additional 2 lakh admissions planned for 2027, up to 1 lakh places will be allocated to eligible workers and their families, while another 1 lakh will be available to certain family and humanitarian applicants through existing immigration pathways.

The move could offer an opportunity to eligible foreign workers, including Indians already living and working in Canada, who are seeking a transition from temporary status to permanent residency. "Overlapping one-time measures introduced in consecutive immigration plans could allow Canada to admit more than 600,000 new permanent residents in 2027—the highest annual intake on record. On top of the official 380,000 PR target, last year’s plan included exemptions for up to 115,000 protected persons and their dependents as well as 33,000 skilled workers already in the country over 2026 and 2027. Based on the updated 2026 allocations, 82,000 of these admissions are expected to carry into 2027. The latest plan layers an additional 200,000 transitions to these existing commitments, bringing the total PR ceiling to 662,000 next year," said Rachel Battaglia, economist at RBC.

Battaglia raises an important question: whether transitioning temporary residents to permanent status will actually reduce population growth, particularly if those people would otherwise have left Canada. It points out that Canada has previously struggled to achieve its intended reductions in the temporary resident population. Economic immigration remains a priority Economic immigration will account for 2,44,700 of the 3.8 lakh annual permanent resident admissions, or 64.4 per cent of the total target. The remaining allocations include 81,000 admissions under family immigration, 49,300 for refugees and protected persons, and 5,000 under humanitarian and compassionate grounds. However, the government has made some changes to the distribution of economic immigration spaces.

Admissions under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) have been increased to 95,000 from the earlier projection of 92,500 for 2027. The Atlantic Immigration Program allocation has also been raised to 6,000 from 4,000. In contrast, admissions under the Federal High Skilled category, which includes programmes managed through Express Entry, have been reduced to 1 lakh from the earlier projection of 1.11 lakh. These revised allocations will remain unchanged across 2027, 2028 and 2029. The changes suggest a greater emphasis on provincial and regional immigration pathways, even as Canada continues to prioritise skilled workers to address labour market requirements. More opportunities for workers already in Canada

The additional PR allocation is aimed at people who are already in Canada rather than new applicants arriving from overseas. Under the measure, provinces and territories will be offered optional additional Provincial Nominee Program allocations to nominate workers already in the country who meet local labour market requirements. These nominations are intended to help transition eligible workers and their families to permanent residency by the end of 2027. The government may also consider workers awaiting permanent residence decisions under the Atlantic Immigration Program and certain other programmes that are closed to new applications. These include the Start-up Visa Program, Self-Employed Persons Program, Agri-Food Pilot and home care worker programmes.

Eligible applicants do not need to take further action to be considered under this initiative. However, details on participating provinces and the distribution of additional allocations are yet to be announced. Canada will also continue initiatives announced last year to accelerate permanent residency for 33,000 work permit holders and up to 1.15 lakh eligible protected persons during 2026 and 2027. Temporary resident targets remain unchanged Canada has maintained its annual target of 3.7 lakh new temporary resident arrivals through 2029. This includes 2.2 lakh workers and 1.5 lakh international students. Of the worker allocation, 1.7 lakh places will fall under the International Mobility Program and 50,000 under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

The targets apply to new arrivals and exclude permit extensions as well as applications for work or study permits made by people already in Canada. The plan extends the reductions in temporary resident arrivals introduced last year, when Canada sought to manage population growth and pressure on housing and public services. Focus on French-speaking immigrants Canada is also looking to increase the share of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec. The target for Francophone admissions outside Quebec has been set at 9.5 per cent in 2027, rising to 10.5 per cent in 2028 and 12 per cent in 2029. This could benefit employers seeking to recruit French-speaking workers in provinces outside Quebec, while reinforcing Canada's efforts to strengthen Francophone minority communities.