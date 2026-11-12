Govt overhauls visa regime, cuts categories from 13 to 9: Check details

The Centre on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of India's visa regime, reducing the number of main categories from 13 to 9 and sub-categories from 49 to 23 to simplify the process for foreign nationals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also undertaken a separate exercise to simplify visa application forms, reducing the number of fields by 65-70 per cent across all 23 visa sub-categories. The changes are expected to make it easier for foreign nationals to visit India for tourism, medical treatment, education, research and business. The latest exercise follows an earlier rationalisation in October 2025.

Tourist Visa replaced with Visitor Visa

Among the significant changes is the renaming of the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa. The new category covers a wider range of activities beyond conventional tourism, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, and short-term cultural and educational courses. The Visitor Visa has been divided into two sub-categories -- V-1 and V-2. The V-1 visa will be granted for 30 days with multiple entries. Besides tourism, it will cover short-term business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment, and courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. Short-duration yoga programmes are also included. The V-2 visa is intended for longer visits and can be granted with a validity of one, five or 10 years, depending on eligibility. It covers activities permitted under V-1, along with mountaineering. A separate provision allows a six-month multiple-entry visa for mountaineering.

The broader Visitor Visa category is expected to make it easier for foreign nationals who combine tourism with other short-term activities during their stay in India. Medical visas changes The government has also restructured the Medical Visa framework, retaining separate provisions for conventional medical treatment and treatment under AYUSH systems. The M-1 visa will cover medical treatment other than AYUSH, while the M-3 visa will apply to treatment under AYUSH systems. Both categories, including their e-visa variants, will be granted for a default period of one year with multiple entries. Separate attendant visas have also been provided. The M-2 visa will be issued to attendants accompanying M-1 visa holders, while the M-4 visa will cover attendants of M-3 visa holders.

The government said the move will help foreign patients who require multiple consultations, follow-up appointments or procedures over an extended period. Multiple-entry validity is expected to reduce the need for repeated visa applications during treatment. Student Visa: New categories for students and researchers The Student Visa category has been consolidated into two broad sub-categories. The S-1 visa covers school, graduate and postgraduate education. The S-2 visa covers PhD and research scholars in Indian universities, visiting faculty, foreign research students visiting India for research, scientific and anthropological expeditions, internships and exchange students, among other specified academic activities. For foreign students enrolled in Indian educational institutions through the Study in India portal, the e-S1 visa may be granted for up to five years or for the duration of the academic course, whichever is less, with multiple entries.

Business Visa restructured into two categories The Business Visa category has also been consolidated into two sub-categories, B-1 and B-2. The B-1 visa covers long-term, licence-based business activities, including foreign nationals seeking to establish industrial or business ventures in India. The B-2 visa covers short-term, contract-based business activities, including Production Investment Business, conferences, sports, performative arts and films. A specific provision has also been made for foreign subject-matter specialists, engineers and technical personnel engaged by Indian companies in activities such as installation and commissioning, quality checks and essential maintenance, production, IT and ERP ramp-up, training, supply-chain development, plant design and bring-up, senior management and technical support, including the transfer of know-how, technology and services.

Such personnel may be granted a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-Visa platform. This was earlier granted under the e-B4 visa nomenclature. The distinction between the two sub-categories is intended to give businesses greater clarity when planning long-term investments and short-term contractual assignments. E-visa facility India currently processes e-visas through electronic travel authorisation under 13 sub-categories. The facility is available to nationals of 172 countries. The government is updating its information technology systems to implement the changes across the visa regime. The revised framework will have nine main categories: Business, Diplomatic, Work, Journalist, Medical, Official, Student, Visitor and Miscellaneous visas.