Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO? Over 160,000 back his comeback

An online campaign seeking the return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia ’s chief executive officer has gathered more than 160,000 signatures, with several prominent technology leaders, company employees and investors backing the former CEO following his resignation last week.

The campaign, titled “Stand with Jensen”, has received support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk , Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, CNBC reported.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and played a key role in building the company into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. He stepped down as the company's president, CEO and board member last week following reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia has appointed its long-time finance chief, Colette Kress, as interim CEO. The company said its board would consider both internal and external candidates before making a permanent appointment.

Silicon Valley executives, employees back Huang

Musk has emerged as one of the most prominent supporters of Huang's return. In a post on X, he said he would sign the petition calling for the former Nvidia chief to be reinstated.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote. He had earlier said that hiring Huang would be “an honour”.

The campaign has also received support from people identifying themselves as current and former Nvidia employees, shareholders and business partners. It has urged the company's board to ensure an impartial investigation into the allegations against Huang and provide greater clarity on the circumstances surrounding his departure, the news report said.

Several employees have also spoken publicly in his support. Darrell Dai, who identified himself as a robotics engineer at Nvidia, said Huang's vision and the engineering culture he created were among the main reasons he had continued working at the company. Dai also said he had decided to leave following the CEO's departure.

Another employee, Vartika Singh, who said she had worked at Nvidia for nearly eight years, praised Huang's leadership and the personal support he had provided during a medical crisis in her family.

“I have never worked for anyone quite like Jensen Huang, and I doubt I ever will,” Singh wrote on X.

Investors have also called on the board to keep the possibility of Huang's return open. Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker of Atreides Management urged Nvidia's board in an open letter on Friday to consider all available options before appointing a permanent successor.

They said the company should follow a measured selection process and ensure that Huang receives a fair hearing before any final decision is taken.

Comeback faces investigations, other hurdles

A news report by the Financial Times said that Huang had discussed a possible return as Nvidia CEO with close associates.

According to the report, some of his supporters were putting together a group of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his reinstatement. They were also considering seeking support from the White House. Huang was aware of and supported these efforts, the report said.

However, Nvidia has maintained that its search for a new CEO is at an early stage. “We are in the process of selecting a search firm for the NVIDIA CEO role. We have not formally engaged any potential candidates,” an Nvidia spokesperson told CNBC.

The spokesperson said speculation about possible internal or external candidates was premature.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of investment firm SkyBridge and a former White House communications director, was among those who questioned the chances of Huang returning. “The tech bros want Jensen back. Not happening,” Scaramucci wrote on X. He said that the board could not simply bring Huang back while investigations into his conduct were still under way.

He also dismissed comparisons with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who returned to the company days after being removed from his position in 2023. “The FBI doesn’t take petitions,” Scaramucci wrote, pointing out that Altman's removal followed an internal dispute over governance, while Huang's situation involves investigations into his conduct.

Megaspeed responds to allegations

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that has been linked to the controversy, has rejected claims made in recent media reports about its business operations and supply chain, saying they were not backed by verifiable evidence.

The company said it had appointed external legal advisers to conduct an internal investigation. It also said Alice Huang, who has been reported to be romantically linked to Jensen Huang and suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, left the company on August 30, 2025, and no longer holds any position there.

Wall Street divided over Huang's return

Opinions among market analysts remain divided on whether Huang can return to the top position. Jay Goldberg, senior analyst at Seaport Research Partners, said a comeback was possible if Huang managed to overcome his legal challenges. He pointed to Huang's influence in the AI industry and the continued backing he enjoys among investors, CNBC reported.

“If he can get through the legal trouble, I think we’ll have a second act from him,” Goldberg told CNBC.

However, Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., ruled out such a possibility in the near term. “We see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO,” Ives said in a note.

He said the petition and public pressure could create further distractions for Nvidia. However, the immediate priority for interim CEO Kress would remain restoring stability and investor confidence.

Ives added that the leadership changes had not affected Nvidia's position in the AI chip market or its long-term demand outlook.