Canada needs Indian nurses: Express Entry offers PR without job offer

Are you a skilled registered nurse or registered psychiatric nurse looking to immigrate to Canada? With growing demand and systemic staff shortages, the country is inviting healthcare professionals to apply for permanent residency—no job offer required.

Canada needs thousands more nurses

Canada is short by at least 26,000 registered nurses, according to the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario. “This is what we need to close the gap in the RN-to-population ratio,” said RNAO’s Scaini & Zych in their 2024 report.

The federal government has begun inviting nurses and social service professionals under occupation-specific Express Entry draws. On June 4, 2025, 500 candidates were invited to apply for permanent residency.

Nearly 26% of the current nursing workforce is aged 50 and above. With many nearing retirement—the median age is 63—the demand is expected to continue rising through 2033. “The rising demand for nurses in countries like Canada presents a strong opportunity for India’s large pool of qualified professionals,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder and CEO of BorderPlus, a talent mobility platform, told Business Standard. “Indian nurses are globally respected for their clinical expertise, but many face challenges in adjusting to new care models, meeting certification standards, addressing language barriers, and integrating into unfamiliar workplace cultures. To thrive in international roles, preparation must extend beyond the classroom, focusing on communication, adaptability, and the confidence to navigate real-world patient care in unfamiliar international environments,” he said.

How Express Entry works for nurses Under the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 code 31301, registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses are eligible for Canada’s targeted Express Entry draws. Applicants need at least six months of continuous work experience in the last three years, either in Canada or abroad. A job offer is not required. Common eligible roles include: Registered nurse (R.N.) Registered psychiatric nurse (R.P.N.) Critical care nurse Emergency care nurse Intensive care nurse Community health nurse Occupational health nurse Public health nurse Nursing consultant Nurse researcher Private duty nurse These roles are in demand across various health and community care settings.

Job outlook and pay in 2025 Canada’s Job Bank reports that employment prospects for nurses are strong in most regions, including Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan. Only Quebec reports a moderate outlook, while British Columbia and the Northwest Territories fall in the middle range. Hourly wages for registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, according to Canada Job Bank, an official government online portal for job seekers and employers are are follows: National median: $42.00 Range: $29.00 to $51.08 Estimated annual income: up to $99,723 (based on a 37.5-hour work week) Wage variation by region:

Nunavut: $64.69/hour (highest) Northwest Territories: $56.00/hour Yukon: $48.30/hour Ontario and Quebec: $40.00/hour How to apply through Express Entry in 2025 Step 1: Check your eligibility You must have: At least six months of recent work experience in your nursing field Language test results meeting the required Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) Foreign education credentials assessed (ECA) Settlement funds if applying through the Federal Skilled Worker Program Step 2: Submit your Express Entry profile Mention NOC 31301 as your occupation when creating your profile. Step 3: Wait for an invitation to apply (ITA) If selected in an occupation-specific draw, you’ll receive an ITA.

Step 4: Submit your documents You’ll have 60 days to submit: Proof of work experience Language scores Educational assessment Police clearance and medicals Why targeted draws matter Canada’s Express Entry has three main categories: Federal Skilled Worker (FSW) Canadian Experience Class (CEC) Federal Skilled Trades (FST) In recent months, IRCC has run job-specific draws that give priority to professions like nursing. This approach shifts focus from just points-based selection to occupation demand. Benefits? Better chances of selection even with a lower CRS score No need for a job offer Additional routes through Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs)