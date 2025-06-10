Will not tolerate illegal entry: US after Indian student's video goes viral

The United States Embassy in India on Tuesday said that it continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, while cautioning against illegal entry.

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law.

The warning comes a day after a video of an Indian student surfaced online where he was being handcuffed by the authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The incident, that occurred on June 7, was shared on X by Indian Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain.

ALSO READ: US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban "I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," Jain said. Soon after the video went viral, the Consulate General of India in New York, said on Monday that it is in touch with local authorities in this regard. Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs has formally raised the matter with the US Embassy in New Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

"Our Embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details. We have so far have not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter," the sources added. Uncertain times for US entry The incident comes amid uncertainties and enhanced restrictions on the US entry imposed by President Donald Trump . Recently, Trump signed a federal order suspending the entry of foreign nationals intending to study or participate in exchange programmes at Harvard University.