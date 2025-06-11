US visas abuse won't be tolerated: US warns Indian students, tourists

The US Embassy in India on Tuesday warned travellers not to misuse their visas, after a video showing an Indian student in handcuffs at Newark Liberty International Airport drew attention online.

“We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the embassy said. “Legitimate travellers are welcome. However, there is no ‘right’ to visit the United States.”

The warning followed widespread circulation of a video on social media showing a visibly distressed Indian student being restrained by officials at Newark airport. The clip was shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who claimed the student was being deported and “treated like a criminal.”

Jain wrote that the student was in tears and handcuffed before being sent back to India. The Indian Consulate General in New York said it had taken up the matter with authorities. “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard,” the consulate posted on X. The student's identity, visa type, and reason for removal have not been officially disclosed. Tighter immigration rules under Trump The video of the handcuffed Indian student has surfaced at a time when the Trump administration is stepping up immigration enforcement across multiple fronts.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has ordered the deportation of thousands of undocumented immigrants. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have been conducting large-scale operations, particularly targeting those who have overstayed visas or crossed the border unlawfully. Many of these individuals are being held in detention centres pending removal. On June 8, 2025, Trump approved the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, following days of protests against immigration raids and detention policies. The protests, led by student groups and migrant rights organisations, turned tense after federal agents cracked down on university campuses where demonstrators were calling for a halt to deportations and visa cancellations.

The administration has also expanded its list of restricted countries. Nationals from 12 countries—Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen—are currently barred from entering the US. No visas are being issued to individuals from these countries, except in rare humanitarian circumstances. In universities, foreign students have come under heightened scrutiny. Several student visa holders have faced disciplinary action or been placed under investigation following their participation in pro-Palestinian protests on campuses in 2024. The Department of Homeland Security has instructed universities to report any student believed to be involved in activities that could be considered disruptive or linked to political unrest.