Germany warns Indian students: Avoid agents offering 'complete package'

Indian students planning to study in Germany are being urged to avoid agents offering "complete packages" amid rising visa fraud, fake documents, and legal risks

Indian student, Indian worker
In mid-2023, Indian students using a consultancy in Punjab were detained at Frankfurt airport. The admission letters were either fake or from unrecognised institutions. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Germany has warned Indian students against relying on agents offering “complete packages” for studying abroad. The advice was give by German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday, even as he invited Indian students to consider Germany as their first choice for higher education.
 
Look for universities on your own, he said.
 
“We want to encourage every student to individually search for universities, avoiding agents who will offer you a complete package, which sometimes is not a satisfaction,” said Ackermann.
 
These packages often include admission, visa paperwork, accommodation and job placements—but not always reliably.
 
Why this warning?
 
Divya Singh, advocate at Jotwani Associates, said the warning is rooted in rising cases of fraud, document misrepresentation and legal problems faced by students who went through agents.
 
Ajay Khatalawala, managing partner at Little & Co, added, “This guidance is meant to assist students in taking educated decisions and avoiding any pitfalls associated with relying solely on third-party intermediaries. While such services may look handy, they frequently lack transparency and dependability essential for successful admission and settlement in a foreign academic setting.”
 
What could go wrong?
 
Khatalawala said some agents do not provide accurate details about visa rules, university accreditation or part-time work regulations. In some cases, students arrive in Germany to discover their chosen institutions are not recognised for long-term study or visa renewal.
 
“For instance, a student enrols through such a package, realises upon arriving in Germany that the institution was not eligible for visa renewal, resulting in an early termination of his stay,” he said. “While the student might not be prosecuted, he experiences significant inconvenience and financial loss.”
 
Fake documents and visa delays
 
In 2022, Ackermann had pointed out that nearly 15% of Indian student visa applicants submitted fake documents. “We have to ensure that only the deserving students go to Germany,” he said.
 
At present, thousands of Indian students are awaiting visas to start academic courses in Germany. “We are very unhappy about the current situation. It is a big concern for us, because we want Indians to get visas smoothly and quickly,” Ackermann said, calling the delays “heart-breaking”.
 
Divya Singh listed the legal and immigration-related risks of working with such agents:
 
1. Lack of accreditation or regulation
 
Most agents are not authorised by any academic or immigration body.
There is no legal oversight on the services they offer.
 
2. Misrepresentation and forged documents
 
Some agents submit fake admission letters or altered academic records.
Forgery is a criminal offence under Section 267 of the German Criminal Code, with penalties including fines and jail.
 
3. Visa rejection and deportation
 
Students presenting false papers risk visa refusal or deportation at the border.
German immigration officers can detain and return individuals upon arrival.
 
5. No legal recourse
 
Most such agents do not offer contracts or refunds.
Victims of fraud often have no legal remedy.
 
For instance, in mid-2023, Indian students using a consultancy in Punjab were detained at Frankfurt airport. Their admission letters were either fake or from unrecognised institutions. 
Families had paid between ₹4 and ₹8 lakh each for the process. Students were deported, blacklisted in the Schengen system, and left in debt.
 
What Indian students should do instead
 
Legal experts recommend the following steps:
 
Apply only through official university websites or DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service)
Check that the institution is recognised in official accreditation databases
Consult the German Embassy or certified education counsellors
Avoid agents who offer job guarantees or “package deals”
 
“Unless there is deliberate misbehaviour, most students are unlikely to face criminal charges,” said Khatalawala. “However, immigration consequences such as non-renewal of residence permits or restrictions on future applications remain serious.”
 
He advised students to double-check all university and visa-related information through official portals to ensure their study abroad journey goes smoothly

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

