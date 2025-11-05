Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Canada is preparing to grant its immigration authorities sweeping new powers to cancel groups of temporary visas across entire countries or applicant classes, a change that could have major consequences for applicants from India and Bangladesh.

What’s being proposed

According to internal documents cited by CBC News, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) outlined how these “mass cancellation” powers could apply not only during national emergencies such as wars or pandemics but also for “country-specific visa holders.” India and Bangladesh were specifically mentioned as examples.

The proposal forms part of legislation currently before Parliament, tied to the government’s wider border-security reform package. If passed, it would let Ottawa revoke or refuse entire categories of visas whenever considered necessary, moving away from the existing case-by-case approach.

Why are India and Bangladesh mentioned? Government data referenced in the documents suggest growing migration activity from India. Asylum claims by Indian nationals reportedly jumped from fewer than 500 per month in mid-2023 to about 2,000 per month by mid-2024. Processing times for temporary resident visa applications from India also increased, from around 30 days to 54 days within a year. Officials believe these trends raise concerns about fraud and the integrity of the visa system, prompting consideration of broader cancellation mechanisms. How could this affect applicants? According to Canada-based immigration lawyer Ravi Jain, the proposal could reshape how temporary applications are assessed. “Instead of one-off refusals, entire groups or cohorts might be subject to cancellation rules,” said Jain.

He added that applications from certain regions may face tighter scrutiny or be affected by broader policy tools if their jurisdictions are deemed high risk. “While the government insists the powers are not targeting specific nationalities, the documents suggest otherwise,” he noted in a recent blog post. What should applicants do now? Jain advised applicants and stakeholders to proceed with caution and stay alert to legislative updates. • Ensure documents are complete and accurate, as even small inconsistencies could trigger closer checks. • Follow news on the bill’s progress through Parliament, since the timing and extent of implementation remain uncertain.