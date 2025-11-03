UAE launches 30-minute Return Document for Golden Visa holders abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the United Arab Emirates last week rolled out a new digital service for Golden Visa holders who lose their passports while travelling abroad, a free electronic Return Document that allows swift re-entry into the UAE within 30 minutes of approval.

A quick lifeline for stranded residents

According to the ministry's official portal, the permit can be obtained through MoFA’s website or mobile app using a UAE Pass digital ID. Applicants must upload a lost-passport report, details of their Golden Visa, and a recent passport-style photograph. The document is valid for a single entry into the UAE and expires seven days after issue.

“The service provides Golden Visa holders and their families an immediate way to return to the UAE in case of lost or damaged travel documents,” said an MoFA official, as quoted by Gulf News. The ministry added that the service also extends to dependents such as spouses and children listed under the visa holder’s residency permit. What new support measures has MoFA introduced? The Return Document is part of an expanded consular support package developed with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), and showcased at the GITEX Global 2025 technology summit. The new framework includes:

• 24/7 dedicated hotline for Golden Visa holders: +971 2 493 1133 • Emergency and crisis assistance, including evacuation and repatriation coordination • Repatriation and burial support in case of death abroad, with immediate coordination between UAE missions and local authorities How does it strengthen the Golden Visa system? The Golden Visa, introduced in 2019, grants long-term residency for five or ten years to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and exceptional students. Holders enjoy benefits such as: • Independence from a local sponsor • Freedom to change jobs or start businesses without employer restrictions • Ability to sponsor family members of any age