UAE launches 30-minute Return Document for Golden Visa holders abroad

UAE has introduced a free digital Return Document for Golden Visa holders who lose their passports abroad, allowing re-entry into the country within 30 minutes through its website or app

UAE golden visa
Launched in 2019, the Golden Visa programme originally catered to high-net-worth individuals. Photo: AI-generated (Shutterstock)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the United Arab Emirates last week rolled out a new digital service for Golden Visa holders who lose their passports while travelling abroad, a free electronic Return Document that allows swift re-entry into the UAE within 30 minutes of approval.
 
A quick lifeline for stranded residents
 
According to the ministry's official portal, the permit can be obtained through MoFA’s website or mobile app using a UAE Pass digital ID. Applicants must upload a lost-passport report, details of their Golden Visa, and a recent passport-style photograph. The document is valid for a single entry into the UAE and expires seven days after issue.
 
“The service provides Golden Visa holders and their families an immediate way to return to the UAE in case of lost or damaged travel documents,” said an MoFA official, as quoted by Gulf News. The ministry added that the service also extends to dependents such as spouses and children listed under the visa holder’s residency permit.
 
What new support measures has MoFA introduced?
 
The Return Document is part of an expanded consular support package developed with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), and showcased at the GITEX Global 2025 technology summit. The new framework includes:
 
• 24/7 dedicated hotline for Golden Visa holders: +971 2 493 1133
• Emergency and crisis assistance, including evacuation and repatriation coordination
• Repatriation and burial support in case of death abroad, with immediate coordination between UAE missions and local authorities
 
How does it strengthen the Golden Visa system?
 
The Golden Visa, introduced in 2019, grants long-term residency for five or ten years to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and exceptional students. Holders enjoy benefits such as:
 
• Independence from a local sponsor
• Freedom to change jobs or start businesses without employer restrictions
• Ability to sponsor family members of any age
• Permission to stay abroad for extended periods without losing residency
 
What should residents remember when travelling?
 
For Golden Visa holders travelling overseas, the new digital service offers reassurance in emergencies. MoFA advises residents to:
 
• Keep both digital and printed copies of passport and visa credentials
• Apply through the MoFA portal or app immediately if a passport is lost or stolen
• Contact the emergency hotline during crises such as natural disasters or political unrest
 
The ministry clarified that the Return Document is strictly for re-entry into the UAE and not valid for onward travel to other countries. By easing travel-related stress for long-term residents, the new mechanism adds a practical layer of security for the UAE’s growing community of Golden Visa holders.

Topics :Golden visaUAE visaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

