Sri Lanka puts mandatory ETA rule on hold: How Indians can still apply

Sri Lanka on Friday decided to put on hold its recent plan to make Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) compulsory for all short-stay visitors. The rule, which was to begin on October 15, 2025, has been suspended until further notice, said Sri Lanka’s ambassador to India, Mahishini Colonne, in a post on X.

The country’s department of immigration confirmed that ETA and visa services will continue as before, using the procedures that existed prior to October 15. This means travellers can keep applying under the earlier system until a new policy is announced. "Indian nationals remain eligible to apply for an ETA in lieu of a traditional visa. Following the latest directive, all ETA and visa services will continue operating under existing procedures. Travellers may apply using the same process that was in place prior to October 15. The ETA provides entry for a 30-day stay within a 180-day period," said Mohak Nahta, founder & CEO of Atlys.

"An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is an online pre-travel permit (not a consular visa) that authorises short-term entry to Sri Lanka. Applicants need a passport valid for at least six months and basic passport details; the ETA can be completed and submitted via the Atlys app or website in minutes," explained Nahta. For Indian visitors, this decision removes an extra layer of formality and should make travel arrangements smoother. Sri Lanka has been eager to maintain strong tourism ties with India, which remains one of its most important visitor markets. Recent data shows Indians made up more than 31 per cent of total arrivals in a recent month, with around 416,000 Indian tourists visiting in 2024.

Why has Sri Lanka suspended its new ETA rule? Officials have not given a specific reason for the pause, but the move appears aimed at preventing disruption during Sri Lanka’s peak travel season. Tourism is a vital sector for the island nation’s economy, and policymakers have been cautious about introducing measures that might deter visitors. What does this mean for Indian travellers? For now, the process remains the same as before October 15. Indian tourists can continue using the existing online system to apply for their visa or ETA, depending on their purpose of visit. The suspension ensures that short-term travel plans go ahead without additional red tape or confusion over new documentation.

What Indian travellers should do step by step • Ensure your Indian passport is valid for at least six months beyond your date of arrival in Sri Lanka. • Decide the purpose of your visit—tourism, business, or transit. For holidays, you’ll need a “short visit” visa or ETA. • Apply through the official ETA portal of the Department of Immigration & Emigration at [eta.gov.lk](https://eta.gov.lk). • Upload required documents: scanned passport biodata page, recent photograph, return or onward ticket, hotel or host details, and possibly proof of funds. • Pay the applicable ETA or visa fee listed on the official website.