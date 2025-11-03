An Indian-Mexican national and his wife have been sanctioned by the United States federal authorities for running a transnational human smuggling network that allegedly moved thousands of migrants from across continents into the US through Mexico.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated Vikrant Bhardwaj, his wife Indu Rani, their organisation, the Bhardwaj Human Smuggling Organisation (HSO), and 16 companies accused of laundering the proceeds of crime.

How did the smuggling network operate?

Operating from Cancún, Mexico, the Bhardwaj HSO allegedly used private yachts, chartered flights, and company-owned marinas to move migrants from Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Europe into Mexico. Once they arrived, migrants were housed in hotels and hostels linked to Bhardwaj’s businesses before being transported through the Tapachula–Cancún–Mexicali corridor to the US-Mexico border.

Officials said the group worked with the Hernandez Salas cartel, a transnational criminal organisation sanctioned by OFAC in June 2023, and also received support from Sinaloa Cartel members. These connections provided security, transport, and access to corrupt officials. Bribes were reportedly channelled through former police officers and businessmen tied to the network. Each migrant paid thousands of dollars, which were funnelled through front companies in India, Mexico, and the UAE involved in real estate, hospitality, and marine services to disguise profits from smuggling and drug trafficking. Who is Vikrant Bhardwaj and what is his background? Bhardwaj, a dual Indian-Mexican national, describes himself as the founder and CEO of several firms across Mexico, India, and the UAE. According to the US Treasury, he “collected and laundered illicit money through his marinas and various businesses,” continuing to profit from human smuggling and drug trafficking while avoiding law enforcement.

His wife, Indu Rani, is accused of co-managing the financial operations and holding shares in companies linked to Bhardwaj. OFAC said she acted “directly or indirectly” on behalf of her husband. Which companies have been sanctioned? OFAC named several India-based entities, including Veena Shivani Estates Private Limited, for being owned or controlled by Bhardwaj and Rani. Other sanctioned firms include: Michigantap Hospitality, a restaurant and bar in India VVN Buildcon, Bhavishya Realcon, and VVN Real Estate, which deal in real estate in India and the UAE Multiple companies in Mexico connected to marine operations How has the US government responded? Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said the action was part of President Donald Trump’s directive to clamp down on human smugglers.

“Today’s action, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, disrupts this network’s ability to smuggle illegal aliens into the United States,” said Hurley. “The Trump Administration will continue to target and dismantle terrorist transnational criminal organisations to protect the American people.” The Treasury Department described the Bhardwaj HSO as a sophisticated operation that blended multiple transport methods, both air and sea, to move migrants from countries posing national security concerns to the United States. Who were the key associates and facilitators? Among those named were Jose German Valadez Flores, a businessman and alleged drug trafficker who bribed Mexican officials to move migrants into Cancún, and Jorge Alejandro Mendoza Villegas, a former police officer in Quintana Roo with access to Cancún International Airport. Officials said Villegas helped coordinate the arrival and departure of undocumented migrants since 2020.