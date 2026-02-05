Canada visitor visa update: Indians now wait 83 days for approval

Planning a trip to Canada? There is some relief for Indian travellers. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has revised its processing timelines, cutting the waiting period for visitor visas filed from India. Applications are now taking around 83 days, down from 99 days earlier. The update follows the department’s year-end inventory review, after which officers have been reassigned to focus on visitor visas ahead of the summer travel rush.

The shorter wait is expected to help tourists and those visiting family or friends plan their travel with more certainty.

Delays continue for other visa categories

The improvement, however, is limited to visitor visas. Other temporary residence categories continue to see longer waits.

Work permit applications submitted from New Delhi and Chandigarh are currently being processed in about eight weeks, a marginal improvement from nine weeks in the February 2026 update. Applicants already inside Canada are waiting close to 120 days, while those applying from outside the country are seeing processing times of around 60 days. Super visa applications from Indian residents are taking longer, with current timelines stretched to about 214 days. What is driving the faster visitor visa timelines IRCC regularly reviews staffing and processing capacity, particularly during periods of high demand. With summer travel approaching, more officers have been moved to visitor visa processing to clear pending applications and manage seasonal volumes.

The shift is intended to reduce backlogs and allow travellers to receive decisions in time for peak travel months. Current Canada visitor visa fees For applicants planning their budgets, these are the commonly searched charges: Visitor visa per person: CAD 100 Biometrics fee: CAD 85 Family biometrics fee (maximum): CAD 170 Vbjljisa Application Centre service charge: Usually between INR 800 and INR 2,000 Fees may vary based on exchange rates and local VAC charges. How long visitors can stay in Canada A Canadian visitor visa usually allows a stay of up to six months per entry. The final length of stay is decided by the border officer on arrival and noted on the entry stamp or visitor record.

Common reasons visitor visas are refused Applications are often refused due to gaps in documentation or weak explanations. Frequent reasons include: • Insufficient proof of funds • Limited or inconsistent travel history • Weak ties to the home country, such as employment, family, business or property • Incomplete or conflicting documents • Purpose of travel not clearly explained Steps to apply for a Canadian visitor visa According to IRCC, applicants should follow these steps: 1. Determine eligibility and visa type Applicants must hold a valid passport, be in good health and have no criminal or immigration violations. They must also choose between a single-entry or multiple-entry visa.