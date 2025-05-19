Covid cases rising in Southeast Asia: What Indian travellers need to know

If you’re planning a holiday to Singapore, Thailand, China or Hong Kong this summer, there’s no official advisory against travel yet—but you may want to stay alert.

“Currently, there are no travel restrictions or lockdowns in place, so travel can continue as planned. However, it’s always wise for individuals to stay informed about local developments and take appropriate precautions to safeguard their health,” Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys told Business Standard.

Countries across Southeast Asia are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, with new subvariants circulating and hospital admissions climbing in some regions.

What’s happening in these countries?

Singapore: Weekly infections have surged to 14,200 as of May 3, 2025, with daily hospitalisations rising by around 30 per cent. The dominant variants are ‘LF.7’ and ‘NB.1.8’, both part of the JN.1 family.

Thailand: Covid cases jumped after the Songkran festival in April. The country reported two major cluster outbreaks, but officials have not yet imposed any movement curbs.

Hong Kong: Positivity rates for respiratory samples rose from 1.7 per cent in March to 11.4 per cent. So far, 81 infections and 30 deaths have been reported—mostly among older adults with pre-existing health conditions.

China: Cases have doubled in recent weeks and are approaching last summer’s peak levels, according to China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Should you reconsider your trip?

There’s no formal advisory or ban from the Indian government or the affected countries at the moment. But travellers should evaluate their own health risks and monitor updates before deciding.

For instance:

Are you travelling for leisure or something essential?

Do you have a pre-existing health condition?

Are there any local restrictions or healthcare advisories at your destination?

It’s best to avoid or delay trips if they aren’t urgent, especially if you fall in a vulnerable category.

Who should avoid travelling?

Elderly individuals

Children

People with chronic illnesses like cancer or diabetes

Basic precautions while travelling

Wear a well-fitted mask, especially in crowded areas

Wash hands frequently or use sanitiser

Consider getting a booster dose before flying

Avoid close contact with sick individuals

The good news, according to health officials in the region, is that most current infections appear to be mild, with many recovering without hospital care. Even so, keeping a close eye on local developments remains essential before booking your tickets