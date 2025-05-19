US warns Indian tourists: Overstay your visa, risk lifetime re-entry ban

Overstaying in the US may lead to a permanent ban. The United States on Saturday warned that overstaying a visa could result in deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry, even for those who entered the country legally.

The US Embassy in India posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”

This warning comes as the Trump administration tightens immigration rules during his second term. Falling approval ratings and recent budget cuts have reportedly led to a sharper focus on enforcement.

Indian travellers on B-1/B-2 visas must take note

Indian citizens travelling to the United States for business or tourism typically apply for a B-1/B-2 visitor visa. This non-immigrant visa allows temporary entry for business (B-1), tourism (B-2), or a combination of both.

The B-1/B-2 visa is usually valid for up to 10 years and allows multiple entries. However, the duration of each stay is determined by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry and is generally limited to six months.

There is no visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders. India is also not part of the US Visa Waiver Program, which currently covers 41 countries whose citizens can enter the US without a traditional visa for short visits. In return, those countries must also allow US citizens visa-free access.

Overstaying the permitted duration—even by a few days—can have serious consequences, including deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry.

Students also face risks under the new approach

“Student visa holders (F-1, M-1, J-1) have fewer protections and can be deported for violating visa conditions, overstaying, or committing crimes. They must strictly comply with visa requirements, such as maintaining full-time enrolment, overstaying and avoiding unauthorised work,” Aurelia Menezes, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys told Business Standard.

She added: “They have limited legal remedies, though some may qualify for asylum or appeals in certain cases. Since their status is temporary, even minor violations can lead to visa revocation and removal from the US.”

What USCIS says

On April 30, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a public post reinforcing its stance. “Coming to America and receiving a visa or green card is a privilege. Our laws and values must be respected,” the agency said.

“If you advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so, you are no longer eligible to stay in the US.”

While enforcement has grown tougher, there are still procedural relaxations for certain categories. Applicants renewing a visa in the same category—such as B-1/B-2—within a specified timeframe may be eligible for an interview waiver, depending on US embassy or consulate policy.