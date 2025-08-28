Home / Immigration / US plans fixed visa limits for foreign media, students and exchange workers

US plans fixed visa limits for foreign media, students and exchange workers

According to the proposed regulations, the visa periods for international students and cultural exchange visitors will not exceed more than four years

US visa, H4, H1B
Defending the proposal, the Trump administration said the move was necessary to “better monitor and oversee” visa holders and prevent overstays | Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Trump administration on Wednesday (local time) proposed a new rule that would place fixed limits on the stay of international students, cultural exchange visitors, and foreign journalists in the United States, according to Reuters.
 
The change would reverse the current system that allows these visa holders to stay as long as they are engaged in their academic or professional programmes. Instead, they would need to apply for extensions, creating new hurdles for students, researchers, and media professionals working in the US.
 

Visa types affected: F, J, and I categories

 
Under the proposed rule, the following visa categories will be affected:
 
  • F visas for international students
  • J visas for cultural exchange visitors
  • I visas for foreign journalists
 
The proposed change would limit international students and exchange visitors to a maximum of four years. For foreign journalists, visas would be capped at 240 days, with a renewal possible for another 240 days. For Chinese nationals, the journalist visa duration would be limited to just 90 days, citing national security concerns.  ALSO READ | US green card and visa rules: Immigration benefits for pro-Americans only

Millions could be impacted by fixed-term visas

 
According to US government data, in 2024:
 
  • Around 1.6 million international students were in the US on F visas
  • Nearly 355,000 cultural exchange visitors held J visas
  • Over 13,000 foreign journalists were granted I visas
  • These groups, until now, enjoyed relatively flexible stays tied to their work or academic status.
 

Justification: ‘Monitor and oversee visa holders better’

 
Defending the proposal, the Trump administration said the move was necessary to “better monitor and oversee” visa holders and prevent overstays. The Department of Homeland Security said fixed durations would help reduce abuse of the visa system.  ALSO READ | US F-1 visa: Filing form late may cause rejection; what Indians must know

Part of broader immigration crackdown

 
The decision is in line with Trump’s broader hardline stance on immigration. Since taking office as the 47th US President in January, Trump has implemented stricter vetting processes, reduced immigration quotas, and revoked or denied visas, including student and green card holders, based on ideological grounds.
 
The administration has also stripped away legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, as part of efforts to prioritise national security and control entry into the US. 

Massive shake-up for H-1B visa, green card system: Lutnick

 
The proposed changes to US immigration regulations come amid an ongoing crackdown on immigrants. On Tuesday (local time), US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the H-1B visa and green card programmes were set for a major overhaul, adding that the government was preparing to modify key parts of the system.
 
In a post on X, Lutnick wrote, “The current H-1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities.” He added, “Now is the time to hire Americans.”
 
Commenting on changes to the US green card system, Lutnick said, “We give green cards. The average American makes $75,000 a year, and the average green card recipient $66,000. So we’re taking the bottom quartile. Why are we doing that?”
 
Lutnick also mentioned that a new “gold card” would be created to help select the most qualified individuals to enter the US.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US H-1B visa a 'scam', mostly Indians make money off system: Florida guv

UK immigration: Indians lead foreign sex crime surge with 257% rise in 3yrs

Greece Golden Visa: With ₹3 cr, Indians can live with family, travel Europe

Oman to launch golden visa on August 31, following UAE and Saudi models

H-1B visa, green card system flawed, US needs to hire Americans: Lutnick

Topics :US VisasUS visa normForeign studentsforeign students in USBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story