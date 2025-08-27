UK immigration: Indians lead foreign sex crime surge with 257% rise in 3yrs

Indians have recorded the steepest rise in convictions for sexual offences among foreign nationals in the UK, according to new analysis of official data. The findings come as overall convictions of foreigners for such crimes have grown sharply over the past four years.

Sharp rise in convictions

Between 2021 and 2024, Indian nationals saw convictions for sexual offences increase by 72 cases, a 257 per cent jump. Over the same period, the total number of foreign nationals convicted rose from 687 to 1,114, a 62 per cent increase.

The figures are drawn from the UK Ministry of Justice’s Police National Computer and compiled by the anti-immigration think tank Centre for Migration Control (CMC).

"The number of foreign nationals convicted of sexual offences increased by 62 per cent between 2021 and 2024 – jumping from 687 to 1,114. The British convictions rate for these crimes increased by 39.31 per cent over the same time period," said the CMC in its analysis released this week. Increase in convictions by nationality (2021–2024): India: 72 cases Nigeria: 25 cases Afghanistan: 23 cases Sudan: 20 case Poland: 19 cases Pakistan: 18 cases Syria: 18 cases Bangladesh: 17 cases Iraq: 16 cases

Portugal: 14 cases Iran: 11 cases Jamaica: 11 cases Romania: 11 cases India accounts for nearly a quarter of the total increase, making it the largest single contributor among the listed nationalities. Year-on-year growth: According to the think tank’s tally, Indian nationals have stayed at the top of this chart since 2021. That year, 28 such offences were logged. The number rose to 53 in 2022, 67 in 2023 and 100 in 2024. Other nationalities with steep rises include Nigerians, with a 166 per cent increase in cases, Iraqis at 160 per cent, Sudanese at 117 per cent and Afghans at 115 per cent. Bangladeshis ranked sixth with a 100 per cent rise, while Pakistanis were eleventh with a 47 per cent increase.

Broader picture of crime in UK The analysis also looked at serious or non-summary crime convictions. Here, Indians ranked third with a 115 per cent increase and a 315-case rise between 2021 and 2024. Last year alone, 588 cases were logged, more than double the 273 in 2021. “There were almost 75,000 non-summary convictions of foreign nationals between 2021 and 2024... showing a general pattern of increase,” said the CMC. “There was a decrease in foreign nationals convictions for violent offences and fraud offences between 2021 and 2024.” The figures come on the heels of UK Home Office data showing that the number of Indian nationals held in detention has nearly doubled in the past year. At the same time, Indians remain the second-largest group granted study visas (98,014 in 2024) and the largest for both work and tourist visas.