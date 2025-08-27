Home / Immigration / Oman to launch golden visa on August 31, following UAE and Saudi models

Oman to launch golden visa on August 31, following UAE and Saudi models

Oman will introduce its first golden visa scheme for investors on August 31, alongside business reforms and academic partnerships, following the model set by the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Muscat, Oman
Muscat, Oman. Photo: Adobestock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
After witnessing the success of the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s golden visa schemes, Oman is now set to join the bandwagon and will roll out its new programme for investors on August 31, according to Oman News Agency (ONA), the state news agency of the Sultanate. The move comes as part of a wider push to strengthen Oman’s position as a global investment hub and expand its digital transition in commerce.
 
The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said the visa will be launched alongside the “Al Majida Companies” initiative, which is meant to support high-performing Omani firms, and a new service that allows the electronic transfer of commercial registrations through the “Oman Business” platform.
 
Investor stability and business expansion
 
“The golden visa programme and accompanying reforms are intended to give investors long-term stability and opportunities for growth, while offering Omani businesses incentives to expand both locally and internationally,” said Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Douhani, Director-General of Planning at the ministry.
 
He added that the electronic transfer of commercial records is a step towards a fully digital trade environment that reduces costs and improves transparency for businesses.
 
According to Al Douhani, the reforms reflect Oman’s commitment to building a more sustainable business climate by linking regulatory changes with targeted support for domestic firms. They also connect with government efforts to modernise the construction sector through academic partnerships and private-sector collaboration to develop national talent and innovation.
 
Gulf neighbours set the stage
 
Oman’s decision follows similar long-term residency schemes introduced by its Gulf neighbours. The UAE rolled out its golden visa in 2019, offering a renewable 10-year residence permit for investors, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled professionals. The scheme has since expanded to include scientists, doctors, engineers, outstanding students, cultural and sporting talents, freelancers, and digital nomads. Holders do not need a local sponsor, may own businesses outright, and can sponsor family members and staff. More recently, the UAE extended pathways to ultra-wealthy groups such as superyacht owners.
 
For Indian professionals, the UAE has become the most popular Gulf base, particularly in technology, finance, and healthcare. High-net-worth Indians also view the visa as a gateway to tax benefits, business ownership, and a secure family residence in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
 
Saudi Arabia launched its golden residency in 2019 under the Premium Residency (Special Privilege Iqama) framework. It provides both permanent and renewable residency, granting rights to own property, establish businesses, recruit foreign workers, and sponsor family members without a local guarantor. The programme is linked closely to the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the Saudi economy into new areas such as technology, renewable energy, and healthcare. While more restrictive than the UAE’s model, it has drawn interest from high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :OmanOman visa rulesimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

