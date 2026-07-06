EB-5 visa: Why rural America is becoming the top green card route

For Indian investors seeking permanent residency in the US through the EB-5 visa programme, the choice of project is no longer driven solely by commercial returns.

Immigration strategy has become just as important, with rural projects increasingly emerging as the preferred option. This was after India's annual allocation of unreserved EB-5 visas was exhausted months before the end of the financial year.

According to Sandeep Wadhwa, chairperson of FAY Investment Group, the EB-5 landscape has undergone a significant shift, making visa availability and filing timelines central to investment decisions.

"Commercial due diligence remains important, but it is no longer enough. Visa availability, reserved categories and filing timelines have become equally important considerations. In many cases, the immigration pathway now influences project selection as much as the underlying investment," Wadhwa said.

India leads global EB-5 demand The change comes as India has emerged as the world's largest source of new EB-5 investors. According to data cited by Wadhwa from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), 668 Indian investors filed I-526E petitions during the first quarter of FY26, overtaking China for the first time. Globally, 1,765 petitions were filed during the quarter, representing an estimated investment of about $1.4 billion into the United States. The surge in applications, however, has also created a bottleneck. Wadhwa said India exhausted its annual allocation of unreserved EB-5 visas by June 2026. As a result, investors applying under the unreserved category must wait until the new US financial year begins on October 1, 2026, before fresh visa numbers become available.

Why rural projects are gaining favour While the unreserved category has reached its annual cap for Indian applicants, reserved visa categories continue to remain available. These include: • Rural projects • High unemployment area (HUA) projects • Infrastructure projects According to Wadhwa, these categories draw visas from separate allocations created under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act, allowing eligible applicants to continue receiving visa numbers. He said this has made rural America particularly attractive for Indian investors. According to the USCIS data cited by Wadhwa, rural projects accounted for 56 per cent of all I-526E petitions filed globally during the first quarter of FY26. Indian investors alone filed 411 rural petitions during the quarter, marking a 70 per cent increase compared with the previous quarter.

"The figures indicate that investors are increasingly making immigration strategy, rather than investment returns alone, the centrepiece of their decision making," Wadhwa said. A limited filing window Wadhwa said investors planning to apply before September 30, 2026, could benefit from several regulatory advantages. According to him, filing before this date allows applicants to: •Apply under the reserved visa categories, which remain current for Indian investors •Benefit from statutory grandfathering provisions under the Reform and Integrity Act, providing greater legal certainty even if legislative changes affect the Regional Center Programme after its current authorisation expires on September 30, 2027.

•Lock in the existing minimum EB-5 investment threshold of $800,000 for Targeted Employment Area (TEA) projects before the next inflation-linked revision, expected from January 1, 2027, potentially increases the minimum investment to between $900,000 and $937,500. Wadhwa said these timelines have created a relatively narrow opportunity for eligible investors. Immigration benefits should not replace due diligence Despite the stronger immigration prospects offered by rural projects, Wadhwa cautioned that investors should not overlook commercial fundamentals. He said investors should continue assessing whether a project has an experienced developer, sufficient job creation above the minimum requirement, transparent fund administration and a realistic capital repayment strategy.

"The smartest decision is no longer simply choosing the right project. It is choosing the right category while the current opportunity remains available," he said. What should investors evaluate before investing? According to Wadhwa, selecting an EB-5 project now requires balancing immigration considerations with investment quality. Besides checking whether a project qualifies under a reserved visa category, investors should examine whether it is capable of generating the required employment, as job creation remains a key condition for obtaining permanent residency under the programme. He added that an experienced developer with a proven record of completing projects, creating qualifying jobs and returning investor capital is generally a stronger indicator of project quality than marketing claims alone. Independent fund administration, transparent reporting and conservative financing structures also improve investor confidence.