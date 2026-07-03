India rolls out e-OCI: How diaspora members can access the digital card

Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders can now carry a digital version of their OCI card on their phones, ending the need to keep the physical OCI booklet. The government has launched the Electronic OCI (e-OCI) facility, allowing eligible cardholders to generate and download a digital copy of their existing OCI card through the official OCI Services Portal.

The move is aimed at making international travel more convenient for millions of OCI cardholders, including people of Indian origin living abroad who frequently visit India.

What is the new e-OCI facility?

The e-OCI is a digital version of an existing OCI card. Once generated, it can be stored on a smartphone and presented to immigration authorities and airline staff whenever required during travel.

The government has clarified that the digital card is an additional convenience and does not replace the physical OCI card. The initiative is expected to reduce the hassle of carrying the OCI booklet and make travel documentation easier, particularly for frequent travellers. How can OCI cardholders download the e-OCI card? Existing OCI cardholders can generate the digital card online through the official OCI Services Portal. The process is straightforward: Visit the OCI Services Portal.

Log in using your existing user ID and password.

If you have not registered earlier, create an account using the email address linked to your OCI application.

Open the e-OCI section available on the dashboard.

Your OCI application details will appear automatically.

Click Generate e-OCI Card. Once generated, download the e-OCI card and save it on your mobile phone.

ALSO READ: Thailand travel rules tighten for Indians: Embassy explains what to carry The digital card can then be presented whenever proof of OCI status is required during international travel. Can the digital card be used at immigration? Yes. According to the government's announcement, the downloaded e-OCI card can be shown at immigration check posts as well as to airlines whenever required. This means eligible travellers can access their OCI document directly from their mobile device instead of carrying the physical booklet on every journey. However, travellers should ensure that the downloaded card remains accessible on their device throughout their trip.

Is the physical OCI card still valid? Yes. The introduction of e-OCI does not affect the validity of existing physical OCI cards. The government has made it clear that the physical OCI booklet will continue to remain valid. The digital version has been introduced purely as an additional facility to improve convenience for OCI cardholders. ALSO READ: New Zealand may tighten immigration rules for Indians: What to know Those who prefer carrying the physical booklet may do so. Why does this matter for OCI cardholders? The launch of e-OCI is expected to simplify travel for overseas Indians who visit India regularly.

Some of the key benefits include: No need to carry the physical OCI booklet during every journey.

Faster access to OCI documents through a mobile phone.

Reduced risk of forgetting or misplacing the physical card while travelling.

Easier document presentation at airports and immigration counters. For families with multiple OCI cardholders, particularly elderly travellers and children, keeping a digital copy may also make travel documentation easier to manage. Who can use the e-OCI facility? The facility is available to existing OCI cardholders. Users need access to the OCI Services Portal and the credentials associated with their OCI application to generate the digital version.