US proposes stricter EB-5 investor visa rules: What applicants should know

The United States is moving to tighten its popular EB-5 investor visa programme, with a proposal that would increase the minimum investment requirement for certain projects and introduce stricter oversight of regional centres that manage investor funds.

The proposed regulations, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are designed to formally implement the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. While many of the compliance measures are already being enforced, the new rule would give them a formal regulatory framework and strengthen investor protections.

For wealthy Indians exploring overseas residency through investment, the changes could mean higher entry costs, tighter scrutiny and a more transparent investment process if the proposal becomes law.

What is changing? The biggest proposed change is the increase in the minimum investment amount for projects located in high-employment areas. Under the proposal: The minimum investment for such projects would increase to $1.4 million. The standard EB-5 investment threshold would remain $1.05 million for other qualifying investments. The proposal is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register, after which DHS will invite public comments for 60 days before deciding whether to issue a final rule. What is the EB-5 visa programme? The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme allows foreign nationals to obtain US permanent residency by investing in qualifying commercial enterprises that create jobs for American workers.

A large share of applicants invest through the EB-5 Regional Center Program, which enables investors to participate in approved development projects managed by DHS-authorised regional centres instead of directly operating a business. The Regional Center Program was reauthorised under the 2022 reform law and is currently set to continue until September 30, 2027. Why is the US introducing these changes? The latest proposal is aimed less at expanding the programme and more at improving its integrity. Over the years, the EB-5 programme has faced criticism over inadequate oversight, misuse of investor funds and compliance gaps at some regional centres. The 2022 reform law sought to address these concerns by introducing stronger governance standards.

The proposed regulations would formally incorporate those reforms into immigration rules, giving DHS clearer authority to monitor programme participants and enforce compliance. New oversight measures proposed The draft regulations include several measures intended to strengthen monitoring and reduce the risk of fraud. These include: Mandatory biometric collection for applicants.

Enhanced compliance requirements for regional centres.

More frequent audits and site inspections.

Stronger government oversight of regional centre operations. Procedures for automatic revocation of certain investor petitions in situations specified under the law. According to DHS, these changes are intended to improve programme integrity, protect investors and streamline the administration of EB-5 applications.

What does this mean for Indian investors? India has become one of the leading sources of EB-5 applicants in recent years, particularly among high-net-worth families seeking long-term US residency for education, business or family relocation. If the proposal is finalised in its current form, prospective Indian applicants may need to commit a larger amount of capital for certain investments while also preparing for more extensive compliance checks. However, the stronger oversight framework could also provide greater confidence for genuine investors by improving transparency and accountability among regional centres handling EB-5 funds. Those who are already evaluating investment projects may need to closely monitor whether their chosen project falls under the revised investment threshold and whether any new compliance obligations affect their application.