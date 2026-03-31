Expired visa in Saudi Arabia? Call 992 as relief window nears April 18

Are you or your relatives or friends stranded in Saudi Arabia with an expired visa? The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) on March 23 advised affected individuals to seek assistance as support measures expand in response to ongoing regional disruptions.

In a statement shared on its official portal and on X, the authority urged holders of expired visas to contact its hotline, as an earlier relief window nears its final deadline amid the ongoing Israel–US conflict against Iran.

Unified helpline number for visa-related queries

The General Directorate of Passports said individuals seeking clarification on their visa status can contact the unified number 992.

The facility is open for queries related to: All types of visit visas Umrah visas Transit visas Final exit visas The helpline is meant for cases involving visas that had expired as of February 25, 2026, allowing affected individuals to seek guidance on their status and next steps. Relief measures for stranded visitors The announcement follows directives issued earlier by the Ministry of Interior under instructions from the Saudi leadership. The measures were introduced to address the situation of visa holders who were unable to leave the Kingdom due to prevailing regional conditions. Authorities have been working to regularise the status of affected individuals across multiple visa categories.

Extension window and exit flexibility Under the earlier directive, visit visas of all types, along with Umrah, transit and final exit visas that expired by February 25, 2026, were made eligible for extension. These extensions can be requested by the visitor’s host through the Absher platform after paying the legally mandated fees. The window remains open until April 18, 2026. At the same time, authorities have provided an alternative route for those who prefer to leave instead of extending their stay. Eligible visa holders can depart directly through international exit points without extending their visas and without paying any fees or late fines. This allows immediate exit while avoiding penalties.

Deadline approaches for compliance Authorities have reiterated that all beneficiaries must act before April 18, 2026. Individuals are expected to either complete the extension process through official channels or leave the Kingdom within the permitted timeframe. Failure to comply within the deadline will lead to enforcement of applicable regulations against violators. The helpline has been introduced to help affected individuals resolve queries as the deadline approaches. The ongoing conflict has also led to travel concerns across West Asia, with thousands of Indians returning home while others remain cautious about travelling. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia recently said that since February 28, around 5.5 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India.