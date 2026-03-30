US visa rules from March 30: Social media checks expanded beyond H-1B visas

According to the US Department of State, the new rules will take effect from March 30. The expanded review will cover a wide range of non-immigrant visa categories, including domestic workers of diplomats and international officials (A-3, C-3, G-5), trainees and their dependents (H-3, H-4), and family-based visas such as fiancé(e) and spouse categories (K visas).

The policy also extends to cultural and religious visas (Q, R), as well as special categories such as informants and victims of crime or trafficking (S, T, U). These additions expand existing screening measures that already apply to H-1B workers and student and exchange visa holders under the F, M and J categories.

Applicants asked to make social media profiles public

The United States has urged all visa applicants to make their social media activity publicly accessible as part of the new screening requirements.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public’ or ‘open’,” said the US Department of State.