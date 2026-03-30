Canada hikes citizenship and PR fees in March-April window: New fee listed

Canada will increase fees for permanent residence (PR) applications and citizenship, with changes rolling out between March 31 and April 30, 2026.

The move, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), is positioned as a routine inflation-linked revision rather than a policy shift.

For applicants, the revision marginally raises the overall cost of migration at a time when demand remains strong.

What is changing, and when

Two separate fee revisions have been notified:

1. Citizenship fee (effective March 31, 2026)

· The right of citizenship fee for adults (over 18) will rise from $119.75 to $123

· The processing fee of $530 remains unchanged 2. Permanent residence fees (effective April 30, 2026) Across most immigration streams, applicants will see incremental increases: · Right of permanent residence fee (RPRF): $575 to $600 · Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): $950 to $990 · Business class: $1,810 to $1,895 · Family class: $545 to $570 · Protected persons: $635 to $660 · Humanitarian/public policy: $635 to $660 · Permit holders class: $375 to $390 Fees for dependent children will also increase slightly, typically from $260 to $270. Applications submitted before the effective dates will be processed at current rates and those filed on or after will attract the revised fees.

Why Canada is raising fees IRCC has explicitly linked the changes to inflation and service delivery costs. Under Canada’s Service Fees Act, certain immigration and citizenship charges are periodically adjusted to reflect rising administrative expenses. In practical terms, this signals continuity rather than reform. There are no changes to eligibility criteria, processing timelines, or immigration targets embedded in this announcement. Impact on Indian applicants India remains the largest source country for Canadian immigrants, particularly across: · Express Entry (skilled workers) · Provincial Nominee Programmes · Family sponsorship For this group, the fee hike has three immediate implications:

1. Marginal increase in total migration cost While each individual revision is small, cumulative expenses, including application fees, language tests, education credential assessments, and relocation costs, can add up. A family application could see a modest but noticeable rise in upfront outlay. 2. Timing becomes relevant Applicants who are ready with documentation may benefit from filing before the April 30 deadline to lock in current rates. This is especially relevant for those in advanced stages of preparation. 3. Limited impact on long-term demand Given that the increase is in the range of around 3–5 per cent for most PR categories, it is unlikely to materially deter Indian applicants. Canada’s strong labour market demand, post-study work pathways, and relatively predictable immigration system continue to underpin interest.