F-1 visa applicants, set your social media profiles to public: US govt

All applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant US visas—which are primarily issued to students and exchange visitors—will now have to make their social media profiles publicly visible, the US State Department announced on June 22, 2025.

The move comes as part of new screening measures the United States says are necessary to strengthen national security and prevent misuse of student and exchange visas.

In a statement, the department said, “We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security.”

It added that the new guidance would require a “comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J non-immigrant classifications.” To enable this, all applicants must switch the privacy settings of their social media profiles to “public”. ‘A privilege, not a right’ The department stressed that holding a US visa is not an automatic entitlement. “A US visa is a privilege, not a right. US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued, and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law,” it said.

It added that consulates will soon resume scheduling appointments for student and exchange visitor visas, advising applicants to check their local embassy or consulate’s website for availability. “The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought,” the statement said. Concerns over privacy and transparency Ankit Mehra, CEO of education financing platform GyanDhan, welcomed the reopening of visa slots but raised concerns about the increasing level of scrutiny students now face.

“The reopening of US visa slots has renewed hope for thousands of Indian students targeting Fall 2025 admissions. It signals a step toward restoring normalcy and reaffirming the country’s commitment to international education. Yet, beneath this lies a growing concern: student privacy,” Mehra told Business Standard. He warned that the requirement for social media vetting adds “an unprecedented layer of surveillance” and may have serious consequences for applicants. “Every online post, comment, or digital footprint becomes a data point, open to interpretation, and at times, misinterpretation. A seemingly innocuous post could be misconstrued and lead to a visa denial, without the student ever knowing what went wrong,” Mehra said.