Australia, Singapore, Kenya most curious on investing; India ranks 13th

Are you a saver looking to grow your money? According to a new analysis by forex broker platform BrokerChooser, India ranks 13th globally for online interest in investing. Based on monthly Google search volumes per capita, the study finds that Indian users are especially drawn to stock market queries, reflecting a growing appetite for retail investing among younger generations.

The country recorded 2,629 monthly investment-related searches per million residents, with “stocks” emerging as the top category (1,138 searches), followed by crypto (501), forex (625), and general investing terms like “investing for beginners” (259).

In comparison:

• India’s interest in stock investing is more than 4 times that of South Africa

• It surpasses Malaysia’s stock-related search volumes by over 50% • However, India still lags behind the global top tier, with Australia, Singapore, and Kenya leading the list with significantly higher search activity. India’s youth, stocks and search-driven curiosity BrokerChooser’s findings align with broader shifts in India’s financial habits. With growing financial uncertainty, younger Indians are actively turning to digital platforms to learn how to invest and diversify income sources. While real estate and gold remain traditional assets, stock market participation is accelerating, fuelled by mobile trading apps, social media finance influencers, and SIP awareness campaigns. Crypto remains a secondary, but notable, area of interest—despite regulatory ambiguity. Monthly searches for cryptocurrency-related terms like “which crypto to buy now” stood at 501 per million, showing sustained curiosity among tech-savvy users.

Australia tops the global chart, but Asia not far behind Australia ranked first globally with 29,359 monthly investment-related searches per million people, driven by interest in stocks (17,654) and crypto (6,691). Singapore came second (22,527), and Kenya third (17,288)—with Kenya notably leading in forex-related search activity. India’s position in the middle tier of the rankings suggests a growing but still maturing investing culture, with knowledge gaps and risk aversion acting as key barriers. BrokerChooser’s Adam Nasli attributed hesitation globally to lack of confidence and misinformation. “A lot of people hesitate to make their first move into investing, often held back by fear of making the wrong decision… Once you get past those initial hurdles, smart investing opens up real opportunities to build sustainable wealth,” said Nasli.

The report tracks global search interest in five investing categories—crypto, forex, general investing, stocks, and ETFs—offering a digital snapshot of which countries are most eager to build financial literacy and engage in long-term wealth creation. Top 15 countries by investment-related search interest (per one million residents): 1. Australia – 29,359 total searches Crypto: 6,691 Forex: 2,122 General investing: 1,412 Stocks: 17,654 ETFs: 1,478 2. Singapore – 22,527 Crypto: 8,108 Forex: 5,962 General investing: 3,322 Stocks: 3,245 ETFs: 1,891 3. Kenya – 17,288 Crypto: 414 Forex: 16,757 (highest globally) General investing: 38 Stocks: 64

ETFs: 14 4. New Zealand – 16,061 Crypto: 7,112 Forex: 2,371 General investing: 1,361 Stocks: 4,646 ETFs: 571 5. Canada – 14,566 Crypto: 5,044 Forex: 1,601 General investing: 708 Stocks: 5,702 ETFs: 1,510 6. UAE – 13,904 Crypto: 3,552 Forex: 6,161 General investing: 2,142 Stocks: 1,564 ETFs: 485 7. UK – 12,655 Crypto: 4,974 Forex: 2,282 General investing: 1,326 Stocks: 3,331 ETFs: 742 8. Ireland – 11,096 Crypto: 5,011 Forex: 1,262 General investing: 603 Stocks: 3,514 ETFs: 706 9. US – 10,194 Crypto: 3,953 Forex: 1,101 General investing: 930

Stocks: 3,165 ETFs: 1,045 10. Malaysia – 8,589 Crypto: 1,677 Forex: 5,392 General investing: 460 Stocks: 752 ETFs: 307 11. Hong Kong – 8,067 Crypto: 2,427 Forex: 827 General investing: 2,393 Stocks: 960 ETFs: 1,460 12. South Africa – 4,057 Crypto: 710 Forex: 2,749 General investing: 229 Stocks: 276 ETFs: 93 13. India – 2,629 Crypto: 501 Forex: 625 General investing: 259 Stocks: 1,138 ETFs: 106 14. Pakistan – 2,078 Crypto: 398 Forex: 1,325 General investing: 58 Stocks: 285 ETFs: 12 15. Philippines – 1,714 Crypto: 700 Forex: 504