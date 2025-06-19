Australia, Singapore, Kenya most curious on investing; India ranks 13th

Are you a saver looking to grow your money? According to a new analysis by forex broker platform BrokerChooser, India ranks 13th globally for online interest in investing. Based on monthly Google search volumes per capita, the study finds that Indian users are especially drawn to stock market queries, reflecting a growing appetite for retail investing among younger generations.
The country recorded 2,629 monthly investment-related searches per million residents, with “stocks” emerging as the top category (1,138 searches), followed by crypto (501), forex (625), and general investing terms like “investing for beginners” (259).
In comparison:
• India’s interest in stock investing is more than 4 times that of South Africa
• It surpasses Malaysia’s stock-related search volumes by over 50%
• However, India still lags behind the global top tier, with Australia, Singapore, and Kenya leading the list with significantly higher search activity.
India’s youth, stocks and search-driven curiosity
BrokerChooser’s findings align with broader shifts in India’s financial habits. With growing financial uncertainty, younger Indians are actively turning to digital platforms to learn how to invest and diversify income sources. While real estate and gold remain traditional assets, stock market participation is accelerating, fuelled by mobile trading apps, social media finance influencers, and SIP awareness campaigns.
Crypto remains a secondary, but notable, area of interest—despite regulatory ambiguity. Monthly searches for cryptocurrency-related terms like “which crypto to buy now” stood at 501 per million, showing sustained curiosity among tech-savvy users.
Australia tops the global chart, but Asia not far behind
Australia ranked first globally with 29,359 monthly investment-related searches per million people, driven by interest in stocks (17,654) and crypto (6,691). Singapore came second (22,527), and Kenya third (17,288)—with Kenya notably leading in forex-related search activity.
India’s position in the middle tier of the rankings suggests a growing but still maturing investing culture, with knowledge gaps and risk aversion acting as key barriers. BrokerChooser’s Adam Nasli attributed hesitation globally to lack of confidence and misinformation.
“A lot of people hesitate to make their first move into investing, often held back by fear of making the wrong decision… Once you get past those initial hurdles, smart investing opens up real opportunities to build sustainable wealth,” said Nasli.
The report tracks global search interest in five investing categories—crypto, forex, general investing, stocks, and ETFs—offering a digital snapshot of which countries are most eager to build financial literacy and engage in long-term wealth creation.
Top 15 countries by investment-related search interest (per one million residents):
1. Australia – 29,359 total searches
Crypto: 6,691
Forex: 2,122
General investing: 1,412
Stocks: 17,654
ETFs: 1,478
2. Singapore – 22,527
Crypto: 8,108
Forex: 5,962
General investing: 3,322
Stocks: 3,245
ETFs: 1,891
3. Kenya – 17,288
Crypto: 414
Forex: 16,757 (highest globally)
General investing: 38
Stocks: 64
ETFs: 14
4. New Zealand – 16,061
Crypto: 7,112
Forex: 2,371
General investing: 1,361
Stocks: 4,646
ETFs: 571
5. Canada – 14,566
Crypto: 5,044
Forex: 1,601
General investing: 708
Stocks: 5,702
ETFs: 1,510
6. UAE – 13,904
Crypto: 3,552
Forex: 6,161
General investing: 2,142
Stocks: 1,564
ETFs: 485
7. UK – 12,655
Crypto: 4,974
Forex: 2,282
General investing: 1,326
Stocks: 3,331
ETFs: 742
8. Ireland – 11,096
Crypto: 5,011
Forex: 1,262
General investing: 603
Stocks: 3,514
ETFs: 706
9. US – 10,194
Crypto: 3,953
Forex: 1,101
General investing: 930
Stocks: 3,165
ETFs: 1,045
10. Malaysia – 8,589
Crypto: 1,677
Forex: 5,392
General investing: 460
Stocks: 752
ETFs: 307
11. Hong Kong – 8,067
Crypto: 2,427
Forex: 827
General investing: 2,393
Stocks: 960
ETFs: 1,460
12. South Africa – 4,057
Crypto: 710
Forex: 2,749
General investing: 229
Stocks: 276
ETFs: 93
13. India – 2,629
Crypto: 501
Forex: 625
General investing: 259
Stocks: 1,138
ETFs: 106
14. Pakistan – 2,078
Crypto: 398
Forex: 1,325
General investing: 58
Stocks: 285
ETFs: 12
15. Philippines – 1,714
Crypto: 700
Forex: 504
General investing: 120
Stocks: 349
ETFs: 41