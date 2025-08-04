Germany entrepreneur visa for Indians: Guide to move and settle with family

Do you want to set up a business in Germany? Well, yes you can. But you need to know the formalities and the risks involved. Rahul Iyer (name changed) is an Indian citizen living in Canada. Since his siblings have moved to Germany, he wants to follow suit and be closer to his extended family scattered across Germany and other EU countries. Rahul plans to sell his house in Chennai for funds and is also thinking about enrolling his young daughter in a German school. But what will he need to make this dream a reality?

“Indian citizens can apply for an entrepreneur visa if their business idea is in Germany’s economic interest or there is a regional need for the business,” Marius Tollenaere, partner at Fragomen’s Frankfurt office told Business Standard.

He added, “Secondly, there needs to be a positive prognosis that the business idea will generate impact to the German economy. Thirdly, the applicant needs to prove that financing for the setup of the business is secured.” To meet these requirements, applicants must: • Demonstrate a viable business plan • Show relevant professional experience • Have sufficient capital or a loan commitment to finance their business “The authorities at the place of the planned setup of the business will assess eligibility and need to give their consent to the visa application. Approval is discretionary and criteria are strictly applied. There are no nationality-based restrictions for Indian citizens,” said Tollenaere.

The pathway to permanent residency The initial entrepreneur visa is usually granted for up to three years. However, it can be extended if the business remains viable. “If the business is successful and the applicant can support themselves and their dependents, permanent residence can be granted after three years,” Tollenaere said. What formalities must be completed before setting up business in Germany? According to the German Mission in India, several formalities must be completed depending on whether you wish to work as self-employed (gewerblich) or as a freelancer (freiberuflich). • Freelancers must register with the tax office (Finanzamt)

• Entrepreneurs need to register with the local trade office (Gewerbeamt) The Authority Finder tool helps locate the right authorities for these processes. Steps to apply for a German business visa The German Mission in India lists the following steps: 1. Register your business Be well-prepared when dealing with authorities. Complete all formalities in advance and stay informed about mandatory registrations and approvals. 2. Pay taxes The type of taxes depends on your company’s size, legal structure, and revenue. An annual tax return must be submitted disclosing earnings and turnover. It is advisable to consult a tax advisor early.

3. Insure yourself and your company Self-employment requires securing health insurance, accident insurance, retirement provisions, and business liability insurance to cover risks like illness, unemployment, or property damage. 4. Understand contracts and laws affecting your business Entrepreneurs must deal with lease agreements, product liability, and other legal contracts that ensure legal certainty. 5. Fulfil your duties as an employer If you plan to hire staff, you need a company registration number and must pay taxes and social security contributions. Employees’ rights such as paid sick leave, annual leave, and protection against unfair dismissal must be respected. What is the cost of the visa and how much bank balance is needed?

According to Tollenaere, the government fees for the entry visa and the residence card come to EUR 175 (about Rs 17,742). “There is no clearly defined amount that needs to be proven during application. Enough capital must be shown to get the business started and cover living expenses for the first months until revenue starts flowing,” Tollenaere said. Applicants should consider health insurance costs, which can be several hundred Euros monthly, along with housing and other living expenses. Is German language proficiency necessary? No, it isn’t. “German language skills are not a requirement for individuals seeking to establish a business in Germany or for freelancers. Visas and residence permits are granted without this requirement for these particular groups,” Ruben Fiedler, senior associate at Fragomen’s Frankfurt office told Business Standard.

What challenges may Indian entrepreneurs face in Germany? Fiedler explained that business owners must meet certain conditions to qualify for a residence permit. These include: • Economic interest or regional demand for the product or service • Positive economic impact expected from the activity • Secured financing through equity capital or loan commitment For individuals above 45, proof of adequate retirement provisions is mandatory. “Proving economic interest can be challenging and is only granted in specific cases. The assessment considers the business idea’s viability, the entrepreneur’s experience, capital investment, potential for job creation, and contribution to innovation and research,” said Fiedler.

He added that authorities with local expertise, trade bodies, and professional licensing authorities will be involved in the assessment process. Can family members join? Yes, family reunification is permitted. “Family reunification is possible, provided that the marriage exists at the time the visa is issued and the duration of stay in Germany is expected to exceed one year. Children may also join their parents,” said Fiedler. A Reddit user's take on business challenges in Germany A Reddit user, who has had first-hand experience of moving to Germany to set up a business, shared their perspective on the challenges faced. “Bureaucracy is a problem in Germany. Paying workers is more expensive, especially if you want them to be fluent in English. But of course, this doesn't mean that it's impossible. It's just something you should check before you move here,” they wrote.