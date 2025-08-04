Home / Immigration / USCIS warns: Stricter family visa checks and fraud crackdowns from August

USCIS warns: Stricter family visa checks and fraud crackdowns from August

US tightens screening for family visa petitions from August 1, 2025, with stricter checks on relationships, interviews, and fraud detection

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has tightened screening procedures for family-based immigrant visa petitions, effective August 1, 2025. The updated policy, released on Friday, expands vetting measures to ensure that only genuine family relationships lead to lawful permanent residence in the country.
 
“Fraudulent, frivolous, or otherwise non-meritorious family-based immigrant visa petitions erode confidence in family-based pathways to lawful permanent resident status and undermine family unity in the United States,” USCIS said in its release.
 
What has USCIS changed for family-based immigration
 
Under the new guidance, USCIS will carry out more rigorous checks on petitions filed under family sponsorship categories. The update explains who is eligible to apply, what supporting documents must be submitted, and how cases with multiple petitions will be scrutinised for inconsistencies or potential fraud.
 
“When a petitioner submits multiple filings for different relatives, or when there are related petitions pending, these will be evaluated collectively during the adjudication process,” USCIS said.
 
The agency has also laid down clear procedures for US citizens living abroad. In certain cases, American military personnel and government employees stationed overseas will be allowed to file family petitions directly from abroad.
 
What was the US rule before?
 
Previously, while USCIS had general screening processes in place, the adjudication largely focused on documentation submitted by applicants. In-person interviews were not always required for both petitioners and beneficiaries, especially for straightforward cases. Additionally, once a petition was approved, the case would proceed to either status adjustment within the US or consular processing abroad, with limited oversight on pending or related filings.
 
What now changes for applicants
 
Under the revised policy, USCIS has clarified when it will mandate in-person interviews for both the petitioner and the beneficiary to verify the authenticity of claimed family ties. The agency has also reiterated that an approved petition does not automatically confer legal status. “Approval of a family-based petition does not itself grant any immigration status or protect an individual from removal,” USCIS said.
 
The guidance explicitly mentions that if a beneficiary is later found to be ineligible, the agency will initiate removal proceedings, regardless of an approved petition.
 
Where approved petitions go next
 
For applicants who are unable to adjust their status within the US, approved petitions will be forwarded to the National Visa Center (NVC) for further processing through consular channels abroad. This ensures that all cases undergo a secondary layer of verification before a visa is issued.
 
USCIS said these changes are part of its broader efforts to maintain the integrity of the family-based immigration system.
 
“We are committed to keeping Americans safe by detecting aliens with potentially harmful intent so they can be processed for removal from the United States,” USCIS said.

Topics :US visaUS immigrationimmigration

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

