Re 1 visa sale: Get Schengen, UK, US visas for just ₹1 on Atlys today

Today and tomorrow, you can get a Schengen, UK or Georgia visa for just Re 1. Atlys, a visa processing platform, has launched India’s first Re 1 visa sale under its “One Way Out” campaign. The two-day sale, which started today, will end tomorrow.

Travellers can book visa applications for countries including the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya and Taiwan for just Re 1. For destinations that require in-person appointments, such as the United States and some Schengen countries, appointment bookings are also being offered at Re 1.

How does the process work?

The application procedure remains unchanged. Applicants must submit their details through the Atlys website, where the discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout.

However, the Re 1 offer does not cover everything. “Consulate and biometric fees must be paid directly by the applicant at the processing centre and are not included in the promotion,” Nahta clarified. The company has not imposed a strict limit on daily applications but will manage the flow. “To ensure a smooth and superlative experience for all applicants, appointment slots for certain countries will be released periodically in limited quotas. Users will be encouraged to regularly check the website for updates on newly available slots,” Nahta said. What’s included in the Re 1 Visa offer? “If you book through Atlys, for select Schengen countries like Greece, France, Germany, Spain and Italy among others, we have slashed both our service fee and the appointment fees,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys.

He explained how this works for France. “The appointment fee is about Rs 2,047 and our usual service fee is Rs 2,950. As part of this offer, both the appointment fee and our service fee are reduced to just Re 1.” The offer extends to US visa applicants as well. “For the US, the service fee, which is normally Re 19,940, is also available for Re 1 during the campaign period,” Nahta said. In the case of UK visas, Atlys is waiving even more. “The standard UK visa fee is Re 15,850, and normally we charge a service fee on top of that. But for this sale, we have slashed all costs and are charging users just Re 1 for everything. No other fees, no hidden costs. That means travellers pay only Re 1 total, with no additional visa or processing fees,” said Nahta.

Why is Atlys offering visas at Re 1? According to a 2024 report by the European Commission and Condé Nast Traveller, Indian applicants lost over Rs 664 crore globally in non-refundable visa fees that year. These include payments made for applications that were either refused or withdrawn, as well as fees kept by private agents. “For the first time, travellers can get visas at a price that feels impossible. We want to challenge what people expect from this industry and prove that global travel can be truly within reach,” Nahta said. Over the past two months, Atlys has seen a sharp rise in interest. Search queries for destinations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Georgia, the UK and the UAE have risen between 18 per cent and 44 per cent, largely driven by Gen Z and millennial travellers from tier 1 and tier 2 cities.