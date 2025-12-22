Germany, UAE draw Indian students as post-study work steers choices

Affordability and post-study work options are now shaping how Indian students choose overseas study destinations, according to a new report that tracks changing preferences amid tighter visa rules and global economic pressures.

A report by Leap Scholar said students are placing the greatest weight on programme costs, work rights after graduation and how artificial intelligence is being integrated into education. The findings are based on interactions with more than 3 million students.

Interest from Indian students has risen sharply across several destinations in the 2024–25 academic cycle.

• Germany recorded a 377 per cent year-on-year increase in interest, up from 219 per cent the previous year. The report linked this rise to Germany’s 18-month post-study work visa.

• New Zealand saw a 2,900 per cent year-on-year jump, rising from 6 per cent earlier. Its appeal was tied to immigration rules that allow international graduates to live and work for up to three years after completing their studies. • United Arab Emirates recorded a 5,400 per cent increase in interest compared with 7 per cent in the previous period. Lower costs than Western universities and easier access were cited as key factors. “It’s no longer a question of affordability only; it’s also about what the return is after the degree. The data shows students are making calculated decisions based on Return on Investment (ROI), not just prestige,” said Arnav Kumar, co-founder of Leap Scholar.

Why are Indian students changing how they choose courses abroad? The report also pointed to clear choices around course structure. About 40.4 per cent of respondents are opting for specialised master’s programmes in artificial intelligence, machine learning or data science. A larger share, 59.6 per cent, prefer broader master’s degrees that include AI modules alongside traditional disciplines such as business, engineering and healthcare. What matters most to students planning to study AI overseas? Students planning to study AI abroad are now weighing financial outcomes more heavily than institutional reputation. • 75 per cent ranked programme cost and affordability as their top consideration, the highest level recorded so far