Canada pauses home care worker PR pilots, no new applications in 2026

The Canadian government will stop accepting new applications under both home care worker immigration pilots from March 31, 2026 to March 2030

Mark Carney, Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada's plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Foreign nationals, including Indians hoping to secure permanent residence through Canada’s home care worker immigration pilots will not be able to apply in 2026, after the federal government confirmed a multi-year pause on new intakes.
 
In Ministerial Instructions published in Saturday’s Canada Gazette, the immigration department said it will accept no new applications under the Home Care Worker Immigration Pilot: Child Care and the Home Care Worker Immigration Pilot: Home Support from March 31, 2026 to March 30, 2030.
 
Before this announcement, both pilots were expected to reopen in the spring of 2026.
 
What are Canada’s home care worker pilots
 
The two pilot programmes first opened on March 31, 2025, with applications scheduled to run until March 30, 2026.
 
Demand was immediate. Both streams reached their application caps within hours on the first day, reflecting strong interest among foreign nationals seeking permanent residency through care-related jobs.
 
The pilots offer a direct pathway to permanent residence for workers who secure job offers in home care or child care roles across Canada.
 
Who was eligible under the pilots
 
To qualify, applicants were required to meet a set of baseline conditions, including education, language ability, and work experience or training.
 
• A minimum of a high school diploma
• Proof of language proficiency in English or French
• Relevant work experience or training in home care or child care
• A valid job offer in an eligible care occupation
 
The federal government places annual caps on applications under each pilot to control the number of permanent residence visas issued. This results in a first-come, first-served process for candidates who meet the criteria.
 
Why is Canada pausing these immigration programmes
 
Pilot programmes can operate for up to five years before expiring. Those deemed successful can later be converted into permanent immigration pathways.
 
Explaining the decision to halt new applications, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the pause would help manage application volumes.
 
The department said the move “may seem disappointing to prospective applicants and their families,” but added that it would prevent further inventory growth and support efforts to bring immigration back to sustainable levels.
 
What happens to applications already submitted
 
IRCC confirmed that applications received before the pause will continue to be processed.
 
The department said these files will be handled in line with Canada’s immigration levels plan, and that any future changes or updates to the programme will be communicated publicly.

Topics :CanadaCanada ImmigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

