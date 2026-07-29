H-1B visa: US tightens compliance, names 4 employers as willful violators

The US Department of Labor (DOL) has updated its list of employers barred from participating in the H-1B visa programme, identifying four companies as "willful violators" for serious violations of H-1B rules.

The updated list, effective July 1, 2026, includes GowraTech, LLC, Renotek Group LLC, Seeloz, Inc., and Sherwood at Mount Dora, Inc. dba Sherwood Academy. All four companies are prohibited from filing H-1B petitions during their respective debarment periods, which run until 2027 or 2028 depending on the case.

The move comes amid increased scrutiny of the H-1B programme by US authorities, with the Department of Labor also stepping up investigations into visa fraud and labour law violations.

What is a 'willful violator'? The designation is more serious than a routine compliance violation. According to the DOL, a "willful violator" is an employer that has been found, through a Department of Labor or Department of Justice proceeding, to have either willfully violated H-1B labour condition requirements or misrepresented a material fact while filing a Labour Condition Application (LCA). These include: Certifying that hiring an H-1B worker will not displace a US worker.

Making good-faith efforts to recruit US workers first.

Offering the role to an equally or better-qualified US worker if one is available.

Certifying that placement of H-1B workers at third-party worksites will not displace American workers. The companies may also be subjected to random Department of Labor investigations during this period. Companies on the latest list

The Wage and Hour Division maintains the list below of willful violator employers under the H-1B program. What does this mean for Indian H-1B workers? The DOL's action is directed at employers—not employees. Current H-1B workers are not automatically affected simply because their employer appears on the debarment list. However, the companies cannot sponsor new H-1B workers while the debarment remains in force. Existing employees may still face uncertainty if their employer is unable to hire additional foreign talent or comes under prolonged regulatory scrutiny. Wilner & O'Reilly, a US immigration law firm, said the DOL's recent enforcement actions signal greater scrutiny of employers, but compliant employers and workers should not panic. Instead, employers should ensure accurate wage records, compliant employment practices and consistency between immigration filings and actual job conditions. For Indian professionals seeking jobs in the US, the list serves as a warning to verify whether a prospective employer is eligible to sponsor H-1B visas before accepting an offer.

"For employers that follow the rules and foreign professionals who maintain valid status, the most important response is not panic. It is careful preparation. Accurate records, compliant wage practices, and consistency between immigration filings and actual employment conditions will become even more important as enforcement activity increases," said the law firm. On July 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General announced that it had launched an investigation and intensified enforcement efforts involving alleged fraud and human trafficking in the H-1B and PERM programs. The announcement was made in coordination with federal law enforcement partners and the federal Task Force to Eliminate Fraud led by Vice President JD Vance.

According to the Office of Inspector General, investigators are focusing on allegations that some employers and labor brokers submitted false applications, used coercive wage-kickback arrangements, paid below required wages, or exploited foreign workers. The government also announced a public reporting initiative for U.S. workers and foreign workers who believe they have been harmed by H-1B or PERM-related misconduct. Dickinson Wright LLP noted that H-1B compliance is becoming increasingly important during the period between petition approval and employee onboarding, advising employers to review documentation, travel plans and compliance obligations carefully. LegalClarity, in an explainer on H-1B enforcement, says the "willful violator" designation is reserved for employers that knowingly or recklessly violate H-1B rules and can trigger debarment, substantial penalties and additional compliance obligations lasting up to five years.