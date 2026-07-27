Can Indians live and work remotely from South Korea? New rules explained

South Korea has officially made its digital nomad visa permanent, easing income requirements for some applicants and extending the maximum stay to three years as it seeks to attract more remote workers and revive regional economies.

The F-1-D Digital Nomad Visa, also known as the Workcation Visa, was introduced as a pilot programme in January 2024. Following more than two years of trial operations, the Ministry of Justice formally launched it as a permanent programme on June 30, 2026, replacing the earlier pilot scheme.

"The visa will allow eligible foreign nationals (and family members) to reside in South Korea while teleworking for their home employer for up to two years.

Eligibility requirements include a sufficient minimum income according to government regulations; a clean criminal record; and work experience in their field for at least one year, among other requirements," said immigration law firm Fragomen. What's changed? The biggest change is the extension of the maximum stay. Under the pilot programme, eligible remote workers could stay in South Korea for up to two years—an initial one-year visa that could be renewed once. Under the permanent programme, the maximum stay has been increased to three years, giving digital nomads greater certainty for longer-term relocation. The government has also relaxed the income threshold for certain applicants.

Previously, applicants generally needed to earn at least twice South Korea's per-capita Gross National Income (GNI). The revised rules allow younger applicants and those planning to live outside the Seoul metropolitan area or in regions facing population decline to qualify with annual earnings equivalent to South Korea's per-capita GNI, instead of twice that amount. The move is aimed at encouraging more foreign professionals to live in smaller cities and support regional economies. Who can apply? To qualify, applicants must: Be 18 years or older (excluding accompanying children);

Have at least one year of work experience in their professional field;

Be employed by, or work for, an overseas employer or business;

Meet the applicable annual income threshold;

Submit proof of employment and income;

Provide a criminal background certificate;

Hold private medical insurance with coverage of at least KRW 100 million; and

Apply through a South Korean consulate in their country of residence. Income requirements have become more flexible

Initially, applicants had to earn at least KRW 84.96 million a year (roughly ₹54 lakh based on current exchange rates), equivalent to about twice South Korea's per-capita Gross National Income (GNI). The permanent programme relaxes this requirement for certain applicants. Younger professionals and those planning to live outside Seoul and other metropolitan areas, or in regions facing population decline, may qualify with an annual income equal to South Korea's per-capita GNI instead of twice that amount. This significantly lowers the income threshold for eligible applicants. After arriving in South Korea, successful applicants must obtain a residence card. While the government allows certain visitors already in South Korea to change their immigration status in limited cases, it continues to recommend applying through overseas consulates because detailed domestic conversion guidelines have not been fully published.

Family members can accompany visa holders The visa also permits legal spouses and unmarried children under the age of 19 to accompany the principal applicant, making it attractive for families seeking an extended overseas stay while maintaining overseas employment Local employment remains prohibited The digital nomad visa is designed exclusively for people working remotely for overseas employers. Visa holders cannot take up employment with a South Korean company or earn income from local commercial activities. Anyone wishing to work for a Korean employer would need to obtain an appropriate employment visa under South Korea's immigration system.