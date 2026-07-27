ICE plans crackdown on Haitians as temporary protection nears end: Report

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to expand enforcement operations against Haitian immigrants whose temporary protected status (TPS) is expected to end soon, according to a Fox News report citing federal sources.

The development comes after the US Supreme Court ruled in June that President Donald Trump can revoke TPS protection independently, potentially exposing thousands of Haitians to deportation.

The move marks another step in the Trump administration's broader immigration enforcement agenda and could have implications for other migrant communities relying on temporary humanitarian protections in the United States.

What is TPS?

TPS is a humanitarian programme that allows nationals of countries affected by war, natural disasters or other extraordinary crises to live and work legally in the United States for a limited period.

Haiti has been covered under the programme since 2010, when a devastating earthquake killed an estimated 300,000 people and left the country in severe humanitarian distress. The protection has been extended several times over the years because of continuing political instability, violence and economic challenges. However, TPS does not provide permanent residency or a direct pathway to US citizenship. Once the protection ends, beneficiaries who do not have another lawful immigration status may become subject to removal proceedings. What is ICE reportedly planning? According to Fox News, citing federal sources, ICE is preparing a major enforcement operation aimed at Haitian immigrants whose TPS protection is nearing expiry. The report said federal agents are expected to focus on Springfield, Ohio, a city with a significant Haitian immigrant population.

The report added that ICE leadership has been informed about the operational plans. ICE did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment outside normal business hours. The timing of any operation and the number of people who could be affected remain unclear. Why Springfield is in focus Springfield, Ohio, drew national attention during the 2024 US presidential election campaign after Vice President JD Vance repeated an unfounded conspiracy theory alleging that Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating people's pets. The claims were widely debunked but placed the city's Haitian community at the centre of the national immigration debate.

If the reported ICE operation proceeds, Springfield could once again become a focal point in discussions around US immigration enforcement. Supreme Court ruling changed the legal position The reported enforcement plans follow a significant legal development earlier this year. In June, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump could revoke TPS without requiring additional approval, strengthening the administration's authority over humanitarian immigration programmes. The decision cleared the way for the administration to move ahead with plans to end TPS protections for certain groups, including Haitians, subject to administrative processes. Part of Trump's broader immigration agenda Deporting undocumented immigrants has been a central promise of President Trump's second term. The administration has repeatedly stated that stricter immigration enforcement is a policy priority.

At the same time, immigration operations have remained politically contentious. Bloomberg reported that enforcement actions have triggered large protests across the United States following incidents in which federal agents killed at least four people, including American citizens, over the past year. The latest reported plans targeting Haitian immigrants are likely to intensify the debate over humanitarian protections, deportation policies and the balance between border security and immigrant rights. Why it matters Although the reported operation is focused on Haitian TPS holders, the development is being closely watched by other immigrant communities in the United States that rely on temporary humanitarian protection.