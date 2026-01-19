Harder to enter, costlier to stay: What US Immigration reset means for you

If you’re planning a US holiday, sending a child to study there, relocating talent, or exploring investor residency, 2026 demands closer attention than ever. The Trump administration has pushed through one of the most aggressive immigration and border policy overhauls in recent years — raising costs, expanding scrutiny, and redrawing the rules of entry — even as international travel to the US shows clear signs of strain.

At the same time, the country is preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, promising expedited visas for millions of fans. Add to that a newly launched but legally uncertain “golden visa,” a steep new H-1B fee, and Canada quietly repositioning itself to attract global talent — and the global mobility landscape is shifting fast.

Here is what it means for you: Fewer Tourists, Higher Friction — Especially at the Border Travel to the US has not bounced back the way policymakers hoped. Industry data analysed by Henley & Partner shows visitor volumes in 2025 were only 85% of pre-pandemic (2019) levels, with travel spending expected to fall further. The sharpest drop has come from Canada — traditionally America’s largest source of inbound visitors. " An October Canadian government report showed that trips to the US fell for eight consecutive months in 2025, with air travel down 27% and car trips down by 35%. Those traveling by land are encountering new border control requirements, including fingerprinting, that came into place on 26 December 2025," said Annie Pforzheimer, a retired senior career US diplomat, Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a public commentator and consultant on foreign policy.

Why it matters to you: If you’re crossing the US border by land, new requirements introduced in December 2025 now include mandatory fingerprinting. For frequent travellers, families driving across borders, or snowbirds, this adds time, friction, and uncertainty — and it’s already discouraging casual travel. Visas Are Costlier — and Riskier If you need a US tourist, student, or exchange visa, expect more hurdles. The US has expanded its visa bond program to 38 countries, with applicants now required to post a bond of $5,000 to $15,000 at the visa interview stage. This bond is refunded only if the traveller strictly complies with visa conditions and exits on time.

At the same time, proposed rules would require applicants to: Share social media history

Submit additional biometric data

Prove ability to pay for medical care during their stay For students and skilled workers, online activity will face enhanced screening — raising concerns about subjective assessments and delays. H-1B Shock: A $100,000 Entry Fee For global professionals and employers, the biggest jolt is the $100,000 H-1B visa fee for certain new overseas hires. While current visa holders and status-changers inside the US are exempt, the move has sparked legal challenges from business groups who argue it threatens US competitiveness.

If you’re a skilled worker or employer: This fee could make the US less attractive compared to alternatives like Canada, Europe, or parts of Asia — and companies are already reassessing where to place talent. "The rollout of a $100,000 H-1B visa fee, announced in September, has proceeded with clarifying information released in October by the DHS Citizenship and Immigration Service. The fee will apply to petitions filed after 21 September 2025 for new employees who are overseas but does not apply to H1-B employees extending their status or to nonimmigrants (such as students) already in the USA and petitioning to change their status to H-1B. The change is not popular with many businesses and may prove harmful to US talent retention. The US Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against the new fee, claiming that it is prohibitively expensive for small and medium-sized businesses and citing the existing immigration law requirement that visa fees be based on the processing costs incurred by the government. Meanwhile, Canada reportedly intends to streamline immigration processes for global skilled workers to attract those negatively impacted by changing US policies," said Pforzheimer in the Henley Global Mobility report 2026.

World Cup 2026: Fast-Track, But Not Guaranteed As a co-host of the World Cup, the US expects millions of visitors — and billions in spending. To avoid empty stadiums, the government has announced priority visa interview slots for ticket holders, with additional consular staff deployed in key countries. But there’s a catch: Fast-track interviews do not guarantee visa approval or entry. Officials have also not ruled out immigration enforcement actions against fans during the tournament, making the experience unpredictable. For fans planning early: Book tickets, visas, and travel insurance well in advance — and be prepared for enhanced scrutiny.

The US ‘Golden Visa’: Big Promise, Big Questions December 2025 saw the rollout of a US investor residence pathway, often dubbed a “golden visa.” The first step alone costs USD 15,000 (non-refundable), with higher tiers promising streamlined work rights and possible tax benefits. But uncertainty looms: Does the program bypass Congress’s authority on immigration? Are promised tax advantages legally enforceable? Will it survive a future administration? For high-net-worth individuals, this is a wait-and-watch option rather than a clear-cut solution. Canada Hits Pause — But Prepares a Comeback Canada, long the preferred alternative for skilled migrants, has paused new applications for its overburdened investor pathway after wait times stretched to nearly a decade. A new, targeted entrepreneur pilot is expected later in 2026 — potentially attracting those priced out or discouraged by US policies.

What 2026 Really Means for You "Dynamics to watch in the USA as the year unfolds are the consequential mid-term elections for Congress in November and the question of what balance will be struck between the security dimension of immigration versus the economic needs of the US travel industry, key tourism-dependent cities and regions, and businesses that rely on foreign workers. Absent any changes to current policies, tourism by high-spending Asian and European visitors may continue to decline, and Canadian travel is likely to remain low. The treatment of visitors during the World Cup will be decisive for any rebound in the industry in general and the success of the 2028 Olympics in particular. Highly skilled workers and high-net-worth individuals will seek legal clarity in the H-1B and golden visa categories before deciding where to take their talent and investments," said Pforzheimer.