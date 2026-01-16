US speeds up R-1 visas, ending mandatory one-year wait for returnees

The United States (US) has announced a significant change in the non-immigrant R-1 visa issued to religious workers, eliminating the mandatory one-year waiting period abroad for such people seeking to return to the country after their visas expire.

The visal allows foreign religious workers to serve in US-based faith organisations for up to five years. Under previous regulations, those reaching the five-year limit were required to leave the country and remain abroad for at least 12 months before reapplying. The rule often disrupted the work of religious institutions, leaving communities without their trusted clergy and non-ministerial staff for extended periods.

New rule reduces wait times The interim final rule, effective immediately, removes this one-year foreign residency requirement. While religious workers must still leave the US at the end of their maximum stay, they can now apply for re-entry in R-1 status without a prolonged gap. “Pastors, priests, nuns, and rabbis are essential to the social and moral fabric of this country. We remain committed to finding ways to support and empower these organisations in their critical work,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The rule aligns with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14205, which established the White House Faith Office to facilitate the work of faith-based organisations.