Heading to Europe? ₹2,000 travel permit required for each adult soon

Europe is raising the fee for its upcoming ETIAS travel authorisation from €7 to €20, sparking pushback from tourism bodies even before the system launches

Europe, Venice, ITALY
Young female tourist enjoyment Venice city. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Summer holidays across Europe may be in full swing, but by the time the continent’s new travel permit system is introduced, tourists will be paying more to enter. The European Union has announced a sharp increase in the planned fee for its long-delayed European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), raising it from €7 to €20 (Rs 2014) — even before it’s been rolled out.
 
ETIAS, which is now scheduled to begin in late 2026, will apply to nationals of over 50 visa-exempt countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and others. Indian citizens with valid long-term multiple-entry visas or residence permits from countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel, South Korea, Ireland, Schengen states or GCC countries will also need to apply for ETIAS.
 
What is ETIAS
 
ETIAS was approved in 2018 as a digital travel permit, much like the US ESTA or the UK’s new ETA. Travellers from visa-free countries will need to apply online before entering most EU countries in the Schengen area.
 
Once granted, the authorisation will be valid for up to three years or until the traveller’s passport expires, whichever is earlier. However, it will only allow stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
 
The European Commission said the price hike is due to inflation, increased running costs and new technical features. Officials also pointed out that the new €20 fee brings it closer to other systems — the US ESTA currently costs $21, and the UK ETA is £10.
 
The Commission added that, once live, ETIAS is expected to process applications within minutes for most travellers using a fully online system.
 
Who has to pay and who doesn’t
 
The €20 fee will apply to all eligible travellers between the ages of 18 and 70. Children under 18 and adults over 70 will not be charged. Family members of EU citizens and residents who have the right to free movement in the bloc will also be exempt.
 
Travel industry pushes back
 
Although ETIAS is still more than a year away, European travel and tourism groups have criticised the move to triple the fee.
 
“While the fee may represent a small fraction of overall travel expenses, the cumulative impact on families is not negligible,” a group of tourism associations wrote in a joint statement on July 24.
 
HOTREC, a European body representing hotels, restaurants, and cafés, has joined the pushback.
 
“Europe’s hospitality sector fully supports the objective of secure and efficient borders. However, the proposed tripling of the ETIAS fee raises serious concerns about proportionality and transparency,” said Marie Audren, Director General of HOTREC in a press release.
 
“We urge the European Parliament and the Council to reject the proposal and demand evidence-based justification. Any surplus revenue should be reinvested into strengthening the tourism ecosystem,” she said.
 
The coalition of industry bodies is asking for:
 
< An impact assessment justifying the €20 fee
< Clarification on whether alternatives such as €10 or €12 were considered
< Any surplus revenue to be redirected into tourism infrastructure, training and sustainability projects
 
They argue that tourism is a key economic pillar for Europe, supporting millions of jobs and contributing vital revenue. They say any new administrative cost should be balanced against how it might deter visitors or weigh down the sector.
 
The proposed fee still needs to pass through the European Parliament and Council, where such technical adjustments are usually approved without much debate.

EuropeimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

