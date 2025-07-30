US visa interview waiver 2025: Who is still eligible under new rules

Beginning September 2, the US government will roll back many of its visa interview waivers. All non-immigrant visa applicants, including children under 14 and adults over 79, will now generally be required to appear for an in-person interview with a US consular officer.

This change will affect a wide range of visa categories, including business and tourist visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F and M), work visas (such as H-1B), and exchange visitor visas (J). Only a few categories will continue to be exempt.

Who remains exempt from interviews

The US Department of State has said certain diplomatic and official visa applicants will still be eligible for waivers. These include:

A-1, A-2, C-3 (excluding personal staff), G-1 to G-4, and NATO categories TECRO E-1 applicants Applicants for diplomatic or official-type visas B-1/B-2 visa holders seeking renewal within 12 months of visa expiry, provided they were at least 18 years old when the previous visa was issued Eligibility rules for those seeking waivers Even for those technically eligible for an interview waiver, additional conditions must be met. These include: The visa application must be submitted in the applicant’s country of nationality or residence The applicant must not have had a previous visa refusal (unless overturned or waived)

There should be no signs of ineligibility on the record The US Citizenship and Immigration Services noted that discretion still lies with consular officers. “Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for any reason,” said USCIS. It advised applicants to check embassy or consulate websites for location-specific updates. This policy replaces the earlier Interview Waiver Update from February 18, 2025. How the interview waiver programme works The Interview Waiver Programme (IWP) allows some applicants to send in their visa documents by post rather than visiting the embassy. But the system will now direct more people to schedule interviews.

Once an applicant creates an online profile and pays the visa fees, the appointment system will ask a set of eligibility questions. If the applicant qualifies for the waiver, instructions are provided for submitting documents by post. Otherwise, they must schedule an interview. What documents to send if you qualify If you're eligible for the IWP and the system instructs you to mail your documents, the following items must be included in one large envelope. For families, all documents should be submitted together: Each applicant must include: Current passport (original, no cover or case) Previous US visa and passport (if applicable and different from the current passport)