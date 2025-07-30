US visa interview waiver 2025: Who is still eligible under new rules

Beginning September 2, the US government will roll back many of its visa interview waivers. All non-immigrant visa applicants, including children under 14 and adults over 79, will now generally be required to appear for an in-person interview with a US consular officer.
This change will affect a wide range of visa categories, including business and tourist visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F and M), work visas (such as H-1B), and exchange visitor visas (J). Only a few categories will continue to be exempt.
Who remains exempt from interviews
The US Department of State has said certain diplomatic and official visa applicants will still be eligible for waivers. These include:
A-1, A-2, C-3 (excluding personal staff), G-1 to G-4, and NATO categories
TECRO E-1 applicants
Applicants for diplomatic or official-type visas
B-1/B-2 visa holders seeking renewal within 12 months of visa expiry, provided they were at least 18 years old when the previous visa was issued
Eligibility rules for those seeking waivers
Even for those technically eligible for an interview waiver, additional conditions must be met. These include:
The visa application must be submitted in the applicant’s country of nationality or residence
The applicant must not have had a previous visa refusal (unless overturned or waived)
There should be no signs of ineligibility on the record
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services noted that discretion still lies with consular officers. “Consular officers may still require in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis for any reason,” said USCIS. It advised applicants to check embassy or consulate websites for location-specific updates.
This policy replaces the earlier Interview Waiver Update from February 18, 2025.
How the interview waiver programme works
The Interview Waiver Programme (IWP) allows some applicants to send in their visa documents by post rather than visiting the embassy. But the system will now direct more people to schedule interviews.
Once an applicant creates an online profile and pays the visa fees, the appointment system will ask a set of eligibility questions. If the applicant qualifies for the waiver, instructions are provided for submitting documents by post. Otherwise, they must schedule an interview.
What documents to send if you qualify
If you're eligible for the IWP and the system instructs you to mail your documents, the following items must be included in one large envelope. For families, all documents should be submitted together:
Each applicant must include:
Current passport (original, no cover or case)
Previous US visa and passport (if applicable and different from the current passport)
Printed DS-160 confirmation page (barcode page only)
One physical visa-size photo (2x2 inch or 5x5 cm, white background)
Any additional documents based on visa type
Additional documents required for certain applicants
Children under 14: Copy of birth certificate, one parent’s passport page, and the parent’s valid US visa or ESTA if not applying together
Work visa applicants (H, L, P, R, O): Include the I-797 or I-129S form
Students or exchange visitors (F, M, J): Include the I-20 or DS-2019 form
Crewmembers (C1/D): Include a letter from your employer on company letterhead
Missing documents can cause delays. If consular officers later decide an interview is necessary, an email will be sent with scheduling instructions. If the visa can be issued without an interview, the applicant will receive tracking details for the return of their passport, as per the instructions given by the US embassy.