Foreign-trained nurses: Canada offers free help before and after you arrive

Internationally educated nurses (IENs) planning to move to Canada can now benefit from a specialized, government-funded programme designed to ease their integration into the country’s healthcare system.

The Pre-Arrival and Post-Arrival Supports and Services Program (PASS), offered by the CARE Centre for Internationally Educated Nurses, is now open to qualifying nurses who have completed their nursing education abroad and received confirmation of their Canadian permanent residency.

Funded by the federal government, the PASS program is completely free of charge and is split into two streams:

PASS Pre-Arrival Programme: Available to nurses located outside Canada who have received their Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR).

PASS Post-Arrival Programme: Tailored for nurses who have already arrived in Canada and are seeking professional integration. There is no cost for PASS newcomer services. Internationally Educated Nurses must have proof of graduation from a nursing school and a letter of immigration confirmation from the Government of Canada. Bridging the Gap for Foreign-Trained Nurses The PASS program provides a comprehensive suite of services aimed at helping IENs navigate the complex Canadian healthcare and licensing systems. Support includes: 84 hours of online communication training focused on Canadian nursing vocabulary, inter-professional communication, documentation, conflict resolution, and therapeutic interaction. Mentorship by experienced Canadian nurses, certified by the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA), and tailored by province or nursing specialty.

Webinars and workshops on provincial licensing processes, employment opportunities, and labor market trends. One-on-one case management to help newcomers chart a path toward licensing and employment, and to connect with provincial and peer networks Eligibility Requirements To qualify for the PASS program, applicants must: Have completed a recognized nursing education program in their home country and hold proof such as a certificate, diploma, or degree. Have received official confirmation of permanent residency from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Accepted PR documents include COPR letters, single-entry PR visas, PR visa pick-up notices, and IRCC notifications about pre-arrival services or medical exams.