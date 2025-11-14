People with obesity, diabetes may not get US visas approved: Here's why

According to the new order, these health conditions may cost the US government large amounts of money in healthcare. Because of this, officers are now allowed to deny visas if they think the applicant might become a financial burden.

The guidelines did not go through the usual review process and gave the visa officers more authority. Immigration lawyers say this is a big shift because these common health problems were never used before to refuse visas.

Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the report noted that about 16 per cent of adults worldwide qualified as obese in 2022, and 14 per cent had diabetes in 2022.

More factors that officers must check

According to the report, the officers have also been asked to keep a track of the health conditions of the applicant's dependents. Visa officers have been told to look at other details, such as the applicant’s age, how many dependents they have, and whether any dependents have disabilities or special needs.