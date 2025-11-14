US colleges see drop in foreign applications as India records sharp decline

Fewer international students are applying to American colleges this year, suggesting that the White House’s efforts to limit foreign enrollment since President Donald Trump took office may be taking effect, Bloomberg reported.

According to new data released on Thursday by the Common App, the largest college application platform in the US with more than 1,100 member universities, international applications submitted by November 1 fell 9 per cent compared to the same time last year.

India, the biggest source of international students in the US, recorded a 14 per cent drop. This is the first time since 2020 that applications from India have fallen. Applications from Africa declined 18 per cent, while Asia saw a 9 per cent fall.

China, the second-largest contributor of foreign students, also saw a 1 per cent decline, halting the strong growth reported last year. Among the top 10 countries that traditionally send the most students, applications fell everywhere except in Vietnam and Uzbekistan. ALSO READ: I don't want foreign students in US, but they're good business: Trump International applications had risen at this stage last year, but by March they posted a small overall decline. That shift came during a period of stricter federal oversight of student visas and pressure on colleges to reduce dependence on international students, who often pay full tuition, Bloomberg reported.

Visa crackdowns and tougher rules So far this year, the Trump administration has revoked thousands of visas, arrested students involved in pro-Palestinian activities, limited visa interview slots and added new application requirements. Officials have also scrutinised universities with large foreign student numbers, launching investigations into admissions practices, complaints of antisemitism and visa compliance issues, the news report said. The administration recently reached a settlement with Cornell University, agreeing to restore about $250 million in federal funding. In return, Cornell must invest $30 million over three years in agricultural research and pay another $30 million directly to the US government.