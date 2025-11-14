Home / Immigration / US colleges see drop in foreign applications as India records sharp decline

US colleges see drop in foreign applications as India records sharp decline

India, the biggest source of international students in the US, recorded a 14 per cent drop; this is the first time since 2020 that applications from India have fallen

Cornell University, US colleges
International applications submitted by November 1 fell 9 per cent compared to the same time last year. (Image: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fewer international students are applying to American colleges this year, suggesting that the White House’s efforts to limit foreign enrollment since President Donald Trump took office may be taking effect, Bloomberg reported.
 
According to new data released on Thursday by the Common App, the largest college application platform in the US with more than 1,100 member universities, international applications submitted by November 1 fell 9 per cent compared to the same time last year.
 
India, the biggest source of international students in the US, recorded a 14 per cent drop. This is the first time since 2020 that applications from India have fallen. Applications from Africa declined 18 per cent, while Asia saw a 9 per cent fall.
 
China, the second-largest contributor of foreign students, also saw a 1 per cent decline, halting the strong growth reported last year. Among the top 10 countries that traditionally send the most students, applications fell everywhere except in Vietnam and Uzbekistan.
 
International applications had risen at this stage last year, but by March they posted a small overall decline. That shift came during a period of stricter federal oversight of student visas and pressure on colleges to reduce dependence on international students, who often pay full tuition, Bloomberg reported.   
 

Visa crackdowns and tougher rules

 
So far this year, the Trump administration has revoked thousands of visas, arrested students involved in pro-Palestinian activities, limited visa interview slots and added new application requirements.
 
Officials have also scrutinised universities with large foreign student numbers, launching investigations into admissions practices, complaints of antisemitism and visa compliance issues, the news report said.
 
The administration recently reached a settlement with Cornell University, agreeing to restore about $250 million in federal funding. In return, Cornell must invest $30 million over three years in agricultural research and pay another $30 million directly to the US government.
 
In July, Columbia University signed a separate deal that included commitments to reduce its financial dependence on international students and help immigration authorities act against visa violators.  ALSO READ | Trump's new rule may end OPT for foreign students: What US govt papers show

Data offers early signs of shifting trends

 
Common App noted that these numbers only reflect early trends. The full application cycle continues through March. The dataset also suggests shifting patterns in domestic applications. The number of students submitting standardised test scores rose 11 per cent from last November.
 
The Trump administration has been urging colleges to bring back testing requirements that many dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US lawmaker to introduce bill to completely eliminate H-1B visa programme

California revokes 17,000 immigrant trucking licences under Trump pressure

Saudi's free 96-hour stopover visa lets Indians perform Umrah in transit

Trump wants skilled foreign workers to train Americans, then 'return home'

US to keep H-1B visas, tighten vetting: Homeland Security's dual strategy

Topics :Indian students abroadIndian students in USBS Web ReportsUS visa

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story